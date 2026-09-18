ZAHORANSKY to showcase turn tool concept at Fakuma

Pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers are facing greater pressure than ever before. They must scale production capacities, reduce unit costs, and ensure the highest levels of process and product quality, all while navigating increasingly stringent regulatory requirements, limited cleanroom space, and a growing shortage of skilled labour.

To address these challenges, ZAHORANSKY aims to bring toolmaking, injection moulding integration, and downstream automation together under one roof.

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From 12-16th October, the company will showcase its Z.SONIC turn tool concept for the highly efficient production of pen injector and autoinjector housings at Fakuma 2026 in Friedrichshafen (Hall A2, Booth 2309). The solution was developed in collaboration with Netstal.

Demand for pen injectors and autoinjectors is growing rapidly, driven primarily by the boom in GLP-1 medications used for weight management and diabetes treatment. Manufacturers therefore need to expand production capacities quickly, but are typically constrained by existing cleanroom facilities.

Rather than increasing productivity solely through additional cavities, which would require larger injection moulds, ZAHORANSKY’s Z.SONIC turn concept focuses on maximising efficiency in every production cycle.

The Z.SONIC turn mould concept shifts the residual cooling of the produced parts outside from the mould. Using an advanced indexing plate with a servo-driven rotary unit, further cooling and demoulding takes place outside the mould in parallel with the injection cycle.

At 3,500 kilograms, the mould is also around 1,000 kilograms lighter than a conventional counterpart and features a more compact footprint, reducing both cleanroom space requirements and the energy needed for heating.

At Fakuma, ZAHORANSKY will present this tool concept in combination with Netstal’s fully electric Elion MED injection moulding machine as a fully integrated manufacturing solution.