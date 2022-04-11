A small dose: Almac Pharma Services expands services for ATMPs

Almac Pharma Service has expanded its ultra-low temperature commercial packaging, labelling and distribution solutions to support the launch of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) from its European Centre of Excellence.

The company’s bespoke solutions of Just-in-Time labelling, packaging and serialisation at ultra-low temperatures (-20°C to -80°C) has been enhanced to offer clients a tailored experience to ensure every step of the process is adjusted to meet the specific requirements of both the client and the valuable product.

The dedicated Centre of Excellence is located in Europe and offers an expansive storage facility with specialist suites and freezer capacity to enable inventory stock of crucial product supply ready for rapid distribution when required.

Robert Smith, fellow of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain and Consultant QP to Almac Pharma Services, said: “As a result of the nature of these therapies, QP release of ATMPs requires an advanced level of knowledge, training and certification to ensure they understand the biological processes and the variability this brings. It is imperative, therefore, to partner with an experienced CDMO – like Almac - to facilitate and expedite this crucial stage and have confidence that product will be delivered to the patient as quickly as possible.”