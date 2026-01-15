Accumold makes Pharmapack Europe debut

Accumold will make its Pharmapack Europe debut at Pharmapack 2026, 21-22nd January.

Accumold will be at Booth B59 showing how precision micromoulding supports the next generation of drug delivery and pharmaceutical packaging, where the "smallest components often carry the greatest responsibility".

In this space, micromoulded parts can influence dosing accuracy, device reliability, user experience, and the ability to scale globally. From miniature functional features and sealing geometries to tight-tolerance components designed for robust assembly, micro molding can enable designs that are smaller, smarter, and more manufacturable.

“I’m excited to be at Pharma Pack 2026, which will be the first year for Accumold to be exhibiting,” says Petra Badrah, business development manager Europe. “We can’t wait to meet teams looking for reliable micromoulding solutions. Stop by our booth. We’d love to talk about how Accumold can support your next project.”

Pharma and drug delivery programs increasingly demand components that are not only precise, but consistent across high volumes, often while using advanced polymers chosen for chemical resistance, dimensional stability, and performance under real-world handling. Micromoulding is especially valuable when designs incorporate tiny interfaces, snap-fit features, thin walls, and integrated functions that reduce part count or simplify assembly. The result is often improved manufacturability and a smoother path from development to commercialisation.

At Pharmapack, Accumold will focus on the practical realities that make or break programs: designing micro features that can be produced reliably, planning for scaling early, and understanding how tooling strategy and part geometry impact repeatability. The team will also discuss how controlled manufacturing environments and disciplined quality systems support consistency for high-expectation markets, helping device and packaging teams reduce risk as they move toward launch.