ACG launches ADAPT X at CPhI & PMEC India 2024

ACG Engineering, a division of ACG, a supplier of integrated manufacturing solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, unveiled its new ADAPT X feeder at CpHI & PMEC 2024 in Delhi.

× Expand cameranest Shutterstock 1571213737 Greater Noida, India - Nov 26 2019: CPhI - Convention on Pharmaceutical ingredients India even at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR, India

Designed to handle complex and unusual tablet shapes, the ADAPT X feeder ensures flexibility for diverse packaging needs. Optimised for high-volume production, the feeder achieves speeds of 13.2 m/min on rotary sealing or 60 cycles per minute on intermittent machines. It also offers tool-less changeovers and precise product placement, helping to minimise downtime and maximise output on pharmaceutical packaging lines.

Key Features of ADAPT X include:

Efficient handling of diverse tablet shapes and sizes: ranging from oblong convex to softgel capsules.

Fast, tool-less changeovers: with just three lightweight, easy-to-disassemble format parts, changeovers are completed in as little as 15–20 minutes.

High-speed feeding: speeds up to 13.2 m/min on rotary sealing or 60 cycles per minute on intermittent machines.

Fully servo-controlled technology: Ensures precise movement and reliable performance for superior packaging outcomes.

Stefan Kemner, general manager at ACG Engineering, said: "The ADAPT X feeder is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. Engineered in Germany and manufactured in India, its global design represents the perfect balance of design expertise and local manufacturing excellence. It combines advanced technology with user-friendly features, empowering pharmaceutical companies to enhance their efficiency and adaptability, giving them a competitive edge."