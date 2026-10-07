ACG launches RecycloPod PP Ultra

ACG, an integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions provider, has launched RecycloPod PP Ultra, a polypropylene-based blister packaging system combining high moisture and oxygen barrier protection with design for recyclability.

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The company identified a gap in the market: while existing polypropylene blister solutions can meet moisture barrier requirements, oxygen protection can remain a challenge. RecycloPod PP Ultra has been developed to address both - providing a more complete barrier solution for sensitive pharmaceutical formulations.

The launch also introduces ACG's ‘Pod’ family of sustainable packaging solutions. Inspired by the way a pea pod efficiently protects what is inside, the range is designed with sustainability, future packaging needs and evolving regulatory requirements in mind.

Developed in collaboration with customers, RecycloPod PP Ultra uses a PP/EVOH/PP forming structure with a water vapour transmission rate of less than 0.60 g/m² per day and an oxygen transmission rate of less than 0.20 cm³/m² per day.

Used with a PP lidding film, it creates a predominantly polypropylene blister structure engineered for reliable thermoforming and sealing on pharmaceutical packaging lines.

The development comes as manufacturers prepare for evolving requirements including the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), and an increased focus on packaging recyclability.

Dr Akbar Ali, head - development & technology at ACG Packaging Materials, said: “Pharmaceutical companies should not have to choose between protecting their product and progressing their packaging sustainability objectives.”

“With RecycloPod PP Ultra, our objective was to provide both high moisture and oxygen barrier protection while meeting the practical requirements of pharmaceutical manufacturing and supporting design for recyclability.”

SR Shivshankar CEO, ACG Packaging Materials, adds: “RecycloPod PP Ultra forms part of our wider sustainability strategy. We are participating in the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as part of its net-zero ambitions and using digitalisation to support more efficient and sustainable manufacturing, with facilities recognised by the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network.

At ACG, we also monitor more than 125 sustainability parameters through the framework underpinning our Sustainability Report.