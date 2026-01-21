ACG Packaging Materials launches SuperPod

ACG Packaging Materials, which manufactures the world’s widest range of film and foil blister and lidding products, has launched its breakthrough cold-form blister technology, SuperPod.

Delivering meaningful advances in sustainability and efficiency, SuperPod enables blister cavities to become dramatically smaller - by up to 39% in some cases while maintaining full barrier performance and seamless machine runnability. This cold-form innovation results in a significantly reduced packaging footprint, lower material and resource usage per dosage across the lifecycle, and consequently, reduced costs and carbon emissions.

Traditional cold-form aluminium blister cavities are large because they cannot be drawn deeply without the risk of aluminium rupture. Larger cavities increase the size of primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging, leading to higher material consumption, warehouse space requirements, and logistics costs.

The core innovation behind SuperPod lies in a superior multi-layer laminate engineered for exceptional cold-drawing capability, enabling deep-draw cavity formation while retaining the full protective properties of cold-form aluminium. A well-designed format also increases the number of blisters per shot—by up to three times in some cases—freeing up production capacity and reducing manufacturing costs.

SuperPod ensures smooth and reliable performance on existing high-speed packaging lines. In addition, it is available with both PVC-based and halogen-free sealing layers. Together, these benefits make SuperPod a compelling solution for manufacturers seeking to improve both operational efficiency and environmental impact.

Dr Akbar Ali, general manager and head of development and technology, ACG Packaging Materials, said: “We’re excited to debut SuperPod at Pharmapack 2026. The technology effectively makes cold-form blisters lighter by reducing material usage per dosage. We see significant opportunities, particularly for high-count formats such as 20-count vitamins and B-complex capsules, where traditional cold-form blisters become impractically large. It also performs exceptionally well for moisture-sensitive and oncology products, where reduced headspace and narrower cavity spacing help minimise gas and moisture exposure, offering enhanced protection. SuperPod™ has already undergone testing with major pharmaceutical manufacturers on high-speed blister lines, demonstrating performance comparable to standard cold-form materials, but with far greater forming capability.”