Airnov to launch sustainable HAT-B vial at upcoming AACC event

Airnov Healthcare Packaging, manufacturing packaging in controlled atmospheres, will be launching a new product and showcasing its diagnostic portfolio at the upcoming AACC event in Chicago, set to take place on July 26-28.

× Expand Philippe Beranger

Key highlights:

Airnov will be showcasing a new product ar AACC 2022, HAT-B, a sustainable vial solution for the diagnostic and nutraceutical markets.

Airnov will also be showcasing the wider HAT product range, as well as packets and tablets.

2022 AACC scheduled to take place on July 26-28 in Chicago, USA.

HAT-B is the latest addition to Airnov’s HAT range of products which carries numerous sustainable features. These include a reduction of plastic usage, adjustable desiccant quantity and versatile sorbent material to fit stability requirements. No desiccant needs to be dropped in this packaging.

The vial, suitable for the diagnostics and nutraceutical markets, is available in two sizes to fit all customer needs. It provides an easy grasp and high in-use efficiency: the desiccant location at the bottom of the tube guarantees the closest position to the reactive part of the test strips for an optimal in-use efficiency.

Mélissa Plantier, product line manager at Airnov, commented: “This is one of our most advanced sustainable products to date and is very simple for customers to incorporate into their manufacturing processes. It is compatible with automated filling lines, can use all type of desiccants and is “food-contact” compliant, as the desiccant does not touch the payload.”

Alongside HAT-B, Airnov will also be exhibiting a range of other products, including HAT-SNAP with tamper evidence features and HAT-IN, which integrates ADP (advanced desiccant polymer) technology into the vial itself to provide a high moisture barrier.

Furthermore, the company has a range of packet solutions made from multiple types of materials such as Tyvek and other industry-approved nonwovens – these are available in sizes from ¼ gram all the way up to 10 grams with a choice of various desiccants.

AACC attendees will also be able to see Airnov’s selection of molecular sieve tablets, again available in multiple sizes, shapes and coatings to suit every customers’ needs. These are ideal solutions for use in diagnostic tests and other medical devices where space is limited but total moisture protection is required.

Nicolas Martinez, product line manager at Airnov, added: “We welcome visitors to AACC to visit us at booth 3758. With 65 years of experience producing the highest-quality and active packaging of the future, we are excited to showcase our latest innovations, catch up with stakeholders and make new introductions.”