Airnov to showcase pharma packaging range at Innopack Pharma Confex

Airnov Healthcare Packaging, specialising in controlled atmosphere packaging, will be presenting a portfolio of sustainable solutions available to customers in India at the Innopack Pharma Confex, scheduled to take place in Mumbai on June 9-10.

Now in its 11th edition, the event is India’s largest gathering of pharmaceutical packaging stakeholders, with this year’s theme being ‘Innovation and Sustainability paving the Way Forward’.

Airnov has been at the forefront of sustainable healthcare packaging innovation for many years.

At the event, the company will be showcasing a wide range of products, many of which offering sustainability gains to packaging producers.

These include sustainable rimless packets which are welded together using uncoated Tyvek and offer greater moisture absorbing capacity, while at the same time cutting raw materials usage by 25%. Meanwhile, Airnov’s laser-marked desiccant canisters reduce risk of contamination while eliminating the need for print and paper labels.

“Most of our product developments and innovations are geared towards sustainability activities, and we are excited to be demonstrating some of those innovations at the upcoming Innopack event in Mumbai,” comments Shrikar Trikannad, Airnov’s head of sales for India.

Also being showcased at Innopack are a range of desiccant washers and EQius Equilibrium RH Stabilizers, the latter being sorbent products which maintain a specific moisture level in pharmaceutical packaging.

Visitors to Innopack will additionally be able to explore Airnov’s latest innovation in its vial range of products in the form of HAT-IN, designed to protect diagnostic and nutraceutical products. The vial, which is easily integrated into automated filling lines, utilises and integrates the company’s advanced desiccant polymer (ADP) technology to provide a high moisture barrier, as well as excellent moisture adsorption.

“We are also excited to showcase our Aroma-Can canisters,” added Nicolas Martinez, product manager at Airnov. “These employ aroma technology to add an aromatic sensory experience, either to mask unwanted odors or enhance a product’s natural aroma”