Three part alliance introduce pharma bottle made with wood-based plastics

Key Highlights:

UPM Biochemicals, Selenis and Bormioli Pharma have partnered to produce the world’s first pharmaceutical bottles made from partially wood-based PET.

The bottle uses standard PET which is made with UPM’s world first wood-based BioMEG, UPM BioPuraTM, to take a step forward in the sustainable transformation of the pharmaceutical sector.

The collaboration is driven by a shared vision to support the pharmaceutical industry’s move towards more sustainable packaging solutions, without compromising on product safety and performance.

× Expand Bormioli

UPM Biochemicals, Selenis and Bormioli Pharma have partnered to produce the world’s first pharmaceutical bottles made from partially wood-based PET. This bottle takes sustainability in pharma packaging to a whole new level. As the high regulatory and performance requirements for pharma packaging may limit the use of new or recycled materials, this bottle uses standard PET which is made with UPM’s world first wood-based BioMEG, UPM BioPuraTM, to take a real step forward in the sustainable transformation of the pharmaceutical sector.

The collaboration is driven by a shared vision to support the pharmaceutical industry’s move towards more sustainable packaging solutions, without compromising on product safety and performance. The new pharmaceutical bottles, containing UPM’s carbon negative BioMEG, are made from Selenis’ Selcare’s partial BioPET resins. They have recently been approved for use in accordance with European Pharmacopeia, Version 11.4, Monograph 3.1.15 and will be available worldwide at Bormioli Pharma from Q1 2025.

“Our pioneering collaboration demonstrates that renewable, wood-based biochemicals can deliver the same high quality as fossil-based virgin materials, with significant environmental benefits. Bormioli Pharma’s containers provide a relevant solution for a market with limited and strictly monitored options to accelerate the sustainable transformation. It also provides tangible proof that scalable solutions are present in the market today,” said Michael Duetsch, vice president of Biochemicals at UPM.

The partnership emphasises the introduction of renewable, bio-based materials into existing plastic applications to help reduce fossil resource dependency. The partial BioPET containing UPM’s BioMEG is made from sustainably sourced materials, offering a radically lower carbon footprint while meeting the same quality requirements as traditional fossil PET. It can be processed and recycled in the currently existing processes without any technical adaptations. UPM is building the world’s first industry scale biorefinery that converts woody biomass into high value biochemicals, with hardwood being sourced from sustainably managed beechwood forests in the regions around Leuna, Germany.

“Selenis is thrilled to help drive forward the sustainable transformation of the pharmaceutical packaging industry with UPM and Bormioli Pharma, creating the world’s first European pharma-approved partial wood-based BioPET bottle,” added Eduardo Santos, head of corporate strategy for Selenis.

Bormioli’s adoption of Selenis’ partial BioPET for the bottles progresses its ambitious goal of achieving more sustainable pharma packaging options for the market. It also emphasises the wider feasibility of using regional, plant-based resources to phase out fossil resources for packaging with demanding application requirements.