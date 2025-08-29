Alphial S.r.l. joins SGD Pharma

SGD Pharma, a provider of pharmaceutical glass packaging, has announced an agreement with Italian Private Equity firm Entangled Capital to acquire Alphial S.r.l, a producer of Tubular Vials and Ampoules headquartered in Italy.

This strategic acquisition will enhance SGD Pharma capabilities and expand our market presence in Europe.

Alphial S.r.l. is a tubular glass converting company manufacturing ampoules, vials and Ready To Use (RTU) products. The Company employs more than 220 people across four manufacturing sites in Italy.

This acquisition will constitute another step in the implementation of our strategy to reinforce our tubular glass manufacturing presence globally.

Two years ago, SGD Pharma announced a Joint Venture with Corning to set a new tubing facility, near its Vemula facility in India, with the objectives of securing its supply chain, reducing its carbon footprint and mastering its quality. This new site is about to be operational and the first tube to be produced.

Alphial S.r.l is another important step and will ideally complement our existing operations in Europe and in India. This acquisition aligns with our commitment to getting closer and delivering exceptional value to our customers.

The acquisition of Alphial S.r.l. by SGD Pharma is subject to the Italian FDI clearance.

"We are excited to welcome Alphial S.r.l. to the SGD Pharma family," said Olivier Rousseau, CEO of SGD Pharma. "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy and will enable us to better serve our clients with an expanded portfolio of services and solutions."

“We have been investing heavily in the development of tubular glass and RTU over the last years” said Fabio Invernizzi, general manager of the West Business Unit. “Together with the SGD Pharma team, I’m truly excited to engage with the Alphial team to make this happen”. Valerio Marchi, CEO of Alphial S.r.l, added “We are really pleased to join the SGD Pharma Group. SGD Pharma will help Alphial grow and improve the quality of its offering and of its industrial performance.”

The integration process will begin after the closing, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all stakeholders. We look forward to the opportunities this acquisition will bring and are confident that it will drive long-term growth and success for both companies.