Amcor invests in thermoforming in Sligo

Amcor, a developer and producer of packaging solutions, has invested to establish new thermoforming capabilities for medical packaging in its Sligo, Ireland, healthcare packaging facility.

The multi-million-euro investment is expected to double the revenue of the site, increase the site’s footprint, and create approximately 75 new jobs.

Tánaiste and minister for enterprise trade & development Leo Varadkar said: “Congratulations to the team at Amcor on this really significant expansion which will create 75 new jobs for Sligo. This investment is a real vote of confidence in Sligo, the strong talent pool we have in the area and the existing team at the facility. The very best of luck.”

John McSharry, plant general manager, Amcor Flexibles Sligo, added: “This is an extremely exciting and proud moment for us. The significant investment in our Sligo site showcases the confidence in the outstanding expertise and dedication of our people. Over the coming weeks and months, we will be advertising new roles and look forward to welcoming new colleagues and growing our great team.”

Through this investment, the Sligo site will feature Class 7 cleanroom manufacturing environments and state-of-the art thermoforming operations, fully certified to ISO 13485 standards and meeting the highest regulatory requirements. Amcor will also create a full design studio to support product development, enabling customers to tap into local and global expertise and resources across the company’s growing network of global innovation centres and thermoforming facilities in Mankato and Puerto Rico, North America.

Amcor’s chief commercial officer, Peter Konieczny, said: “The additional capabilities in our Sligo site allow us to provide customers with even more differentiated and efficient solutions to meet their healthcare packaging needs. With our global scale and innovation capabilities, Amcor is uniquely positioned to capture growing demand for both medical and pharmaceutical packaging products globally.”

CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan added: "Today’s announcement from Amcor, is terrific news for Sligo and demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to the North West region, where it has been located since 2003. Winning jobs and investments in the region remains a key pillar of IDA Ireland’s strategy. I wish Amcor every success with this expansion.”