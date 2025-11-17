Ampacet introduces HyperLustre Collection

Ampacet Corporation has launched HyperLustre, a new collection of semi-translucent effect colourants designed to elevate the visual appeal of packaging.

HyperLustre is a TiO2-free colorant for PET that creates a refined, pearlescent alternative. This makes it well-suited for applications in hair care, personal care and beauty packaging, where a touch of elegance can make a difference.

"With the HyperLustre Collection, designers can incorporate a sophisticated luxury aesthetic unlike any other effect currently in the market, without utilising TiO2," said Mercedes Landazuri, Ampacet Market Insight Manager.

The collection is compatible with PET in blow moulding and injection stretch blow moulding (ISBM) processes. It features a unique appearance free from traditional effect pigments, supporting efficient production for personal care and beauty applications.

Available in six colourways—Cloudstone, Fresh Lichen, Misty Petal, Papaya Breeze, Ocean Whisper, and Obsidian Glow—HyperLustre offers options inspired by ephemeral and natural elements.