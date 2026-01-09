Ampacet introduces ProVitalTM+ Permstat

Ampacet, a global masterbatch leader, has introduced ProVital+ Permstat, a non-migratory antistatic masterbatch specifically developed to provide immediate and permanent antistatic properties to polyolefin films used in pharmaceutical processes.

× Expand Ampacet

Ampacet ProVital+ Permstat, when used in the external layers of packaging films, creates a dissipative polymeric network within the bulk layer of the film, allowing the electrostatic charges accumulated on the film surface to dissipate throughout the external layer. The antistatic effect is immediate, consistent during the lifetime of the film and lasts as long as the film is in use.

Thanks to its dissipative effect, ProVital+ Permstat efficiently empties powder from packaging materials, preventing some particles from remaining inside of the bag due to the static effect. In sealed bags, the use of ProVital+ Permstat eliminates the presence of static powder in the sealing area. ProVital+ Permstat can be incorporated into polyethylene cleanroom films, which are used to store and transfer pharmaceutical raw materials or active pharmaceutical ingredients used in drug production.

ProVital+ Permstat provides full consistency of formulation with a no-change policy for raw materials at the CAS and commercial level, with manufacturing under consistent process parameters and controlled-room production to minimise cross contamination risks.