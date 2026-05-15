Ampersand Capital Partners completes sale of Tjoapack to Alcami

Ampersand Capital Partners, a private equity firm with deep operational expertise scaling life sciences and healthcare companies, announced it has completed the sale of Tjoapack to Alcami Corporation.

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Ampersand invested in Tjoapack in 2020, partnering with management to scale the business from its roots in The Netherlands into a transatlantic pharmaceutical packaging and supply chain services platform. During this period, Tjoapack expanded through a combination of organic and M&A growth, which included a substantial expansion of its Etten Leur, NL packaging facility and the 2021 acquisition of Pharma Packaging Solutions to establish a U.S. packaging presence. Ampersand also supported investments in new packaging capabilities, automation, and operational infrastructure, strengthening the company’s ability to meet growing demand for complex packaging solutions, including injectable products. These investments helped further position Tjoapack as a differentiated, high-quality provider of packaging and related services uniquely suited to serve global pharmaceutical customers.

David Parker, General Partner at Ampersand, said: “Tjoapack is a compelling example of Ampersand’s strategy in action. We identified a founder owned and built business with a strong reputation in the European market, and we partnered with management to build a more global platform by expanding into the US market. We are proud of what the team has accomplished and excited about the future growth prospects for Tjoapack and Alcami joining forces to deliver value to customers.”

“Ampersand has been an invaluable partner as we scaled Tjoapack into a global organisation,” said Dexter Tjoa, CEO of Tjoapack. “Their support enabled our U.S. expansion and sustained investment in the capabilities that matter to our customers. Joining Alcami is a logical next step in the company’s development.”