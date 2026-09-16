Ardagh to showcase glass packaging at CPHI Milan

Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) will showcase how its premium glass packaging solutions can protect products and elevate brands across the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, healthcare and wellness markets at CPHI Milan, 6–8th October 2026.

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Taking centre stage will be AGP’s comprehensive amber Glass Packer range, available in sizes from 60 ml to 1000 ml. Designed for pharmaceutical and healthcare applications, the range provides a versatile packaging solution for tablets, capsules, powders, gummies, vitamins, dietary supplements, herbal formulations and other nutritional and wellness products.

Protecting the product is fundamental. Amber glass helps protect light-sensitive contents from UV exposure, supporting product quality and integrity. But effective packaging does more than that: the rich amber colour and high-quality finish of the Glass Packer range provide a distinctive, premium appearance that can elevate a brand’s presence on shelf and strengthen consumer appeal. With sizes ranging from smaller retail packs to larger-volume formats, brands can create a consistent packaging identity across extensive product portfolios.

Visitors will also be able to explore AGP’s amber glass Cream Jar range, available in sizes from 15 ml to 500 ml. Combining product protection with an elegant, functional design, the jars are suitable for ointments, creams, balms, healthcare products, samples and vitamins, with compatible closures also available.

As an endlessly recyclable permanent material, glass also enables pharmaceutical and healthcare brands to combine effective product protection and premium presentation with strong sustainability credentials.

Ingo Erdmann, senior sales manager pharma & chemical, AGP-Germany, said: “For over 50 years, we have been supplying the pharmaceutical sector with premium-quality glass packaging designed to meet the demanding requirements of these vital industries. At CPHI, we’re looking forward to showcasing our extensive amber Glass Packer and Cream Jar ranges, offering customers a wide choice of formats that combine product protection, functionality and premium presentation.”

The Ardagh team will be available throughout CPHI to discuss customers’ packaging requirements and opportunities to develop glass packaging solutions for new and existing product ranges. AGP-Europe’s video shows how its pharmaceutical glass containers are produced.