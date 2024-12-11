Asahi Kasei receives 2024 TSMC Excellent Performance Award

Asahi Kasei received a 2024 TSMC Excellent Performance Award for its Pimel photosensitive Polyimide material, in recognition of its “Excellent Technology Collaboration and Production Support in Advanced Packaging” at the 2024 Supply Chain Management Forum held by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

TSMC presents the Excellent Performance Award to suppliers that have made remarkable contributions to its technology leadership and manufacturing with advanced semiconductor processes over the past year. At the award ceremony, TSMC Chairman & CEO Dr. C.C. Wei thanked suppliers for delivering timely and high-quality professional services to drive continuous improvement of the supply chain and related industries.

Pimel has been used for worldwide semiconductor applications such as buffer coatings, passivation layers for bumping, and dielectric layers for re-distribution bumping. As semiconductor technology continues to advance, the demand for materials like Pimel has grown, with these applications becoming increasingly vital in supporting the evolution of more complex and compact semiconductor devices.

Nobuko Uetake, lead executive officer of Asahi Kasei and senior general manager of its Digital Solutions Administration, said: “It is a great honour for Asahi Kasei to receive this award. Pimel photosensitive dielectric is a mainstay of our Digital Solutions, which is one of Asahi Kasei’s “10 Growth Gears” (GG10) businesses to drive our next phase of growth. We are proud to be able to develop Pimel products that meet customer requirements by leveraging our technological capability and quality assurance system built up over many years. With a new plant for Pimel scheduled to start operation this fiscal year, we look forward to providing swift and reliable supply of products that support advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes.”