At Pharmintech 2022 the future of life sciences industries

A look ahead at Pharmintech the international exhibition dedicated to processing and packaging technologies for the pharmaceutical, parapharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, medical device and biotechnology industries.

Contents and events of the special edition "powered by Ipack Ima" presented in Milan.

Today a press conference was held with previews of the special edition of Pharmintech powered by Ipack Ima, the international exhibition dedicated to processing and packaging technologies for the pharmaceutical, parapharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, medical device and biotechnology industries scheduled from 3 to 6 May in Milan, Italy.

The event will take place concurrently with IPACK-IMA, which at Fiera Milano showcases excellence in processing & packaging for the food and non-food industries.

The conference was attended by Sergio Dompé, Executive President of Dompé farmaceutici and President of Pharmintech powered by Ipack Ima 2022, who comments, "The pandemic has shown that technology and research can give great acceleration to Life Sciences, turning health into the milestone of growth. If we will manage to leverage the historical opportunity of the Recovery and Resilience Facility, giving priority to competitiveness and merit and avoiding the dispersion of resources, Italy and Lombardy can multiply the success stories capable of competing on a global level. However, we must focus on two fronts: cutting-edge research and interdisciplinarity, because it is through synergies with the world of artificial intelligence, digital and material sciences that the most innovative solutions will emerge. In this context, Pharmintech is an important hub capable of accelerating the entire ecosystem through the meeting between the pharmaceutical industry and the world of research and universities, as well as providing an opportunity for suppliers of advanced technologies and solutions to compare".

The speech by Giorgio Bruno of AFI, after reiterating the importance of the positive synergy between trade fair operators and technical-scientific organisations active in the chemical-pharmaceutical field, highlighted the importance, in a strategic perspective, of the relationship between the Italian leadership in the production of pharmaceutical technology and the return to an important international event such as Pharmintech, with which AFI has been collaborating for several editions for the coordination of technical-scientific contents.

Concerning contents and events, the conference was attended by the main partners of the event who anticipated the themes that will enrich an exhibition panorama with over 150 companies specialised in the Life Science sector.

Alberto Bartolini representing AFI outlined the elements of the opening event of Pharmintech scheduled on 3 May. The focus will be on the world of healthcare, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, nutritional supplements and the cosmeceutical market, with an emphasis on regulatory convergence and supply chain management.

Lucia Ceresa for PDA presented the conference entitled 'Smart Factory: Industry 4.0 applications in parenteral manufacturing', scheduled for 5 May, which will bring together equipment manufacturers, technology providers and pharmaceutical companies in a debate on digitalisation and innovation with significant case histories and applications.

Enzo Lacchini anticipated the contents of the conference proposed by ISPE, in collaboration with Confindustria Medical Devices, which on 6 May will explore the paradigm shift in the sector, in the light of the new Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and the new In Vitro Diagnostic Device Regulation (IVDR).

Lastly, Gian Paolo Crasta of UCIMA focused on the sustainability of consumer goods supply chains, the main theme of "Packaging Speaks Green", a forum organised by Pack-Media in collaboration with UCIMA and AMAPLAST, which from 3 to 6 May will host a panel of experts, institutions and companies to discuss the relationship between the circular economy and the strategic role of the entire packaging supply chain in various industrial sectors, including Pharma, Beauty & Chemicals.

The organising team composed of Valerio Soli, President of Ipack Ima, Domenico Lunghi, Director of BU Private Label, Pet & Food Pharma Industry of Bologna Fiere, and Rossano Bozzi, CEO of Ipack Ima, did the honors. They outlined the profile of an important edition of IPACK-IMA which, together with Pharmintech, has already consolidated the presence of over 1,000 exhibitors and is set to be the most important international meeting point for the industry in 2022.

Pharmintech - whose 2022 edition will be organised by Ipack Ima Srl thanks to the agreement signed with Bologna Fiere Group - has been strategically positioned in Hall 2 with the aim of enhancing the specialisation in "Pharma & Nutritional", "Beauty & Personal Care" and "Chemicals & Home Care" and, at the same time, amplifying the synergies between different exhibition segments that represent IPACK-IMA's competitive advantage.

As revealed by the Pharmintech Business Monitor in collaboration with MECS, the international life sciences community is experiencing a moment of strong change, with a jump of 13.3% in 2021. This represents a vigorous recovery after the very subdued growth of only 1.1% in 2020. Over the 2021/2025 period, the Observatory forecasts an average annual growth rate of 6.8%.

The appointment with Pharmintech and IPACK-IMA at Fiera Milano, from May 3 to 6, 2022, is therefore the ideal moment for international operators to discuss innovation and new production and market prospects, thanks also to the conjunction with the exhibitions Print4All, Intralogistica Italia and the new Greenplast concept that, together with Ipack-Ima, are part of the Innovation Alliance, the most important supply chain project for instrumental mechanics.

The partners of Pharmintech powered by IPACK-IMA 2022:

AFI – Associazione Farmaceutici Industria

ISPE Italy Affiliate - International society for pharmaceutical engineering

PDA – Parenteral Drug Association

UCIMA – Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association