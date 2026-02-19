Autopack exhibits at Packaging Innovations & Empack

Autopack is exhibiting at year’s Packaging Innovations & Empack show, showcasing its automated packaging capabilities.

× Expand Autopack

The Hereford-based company also used the packaging event to launch its new video documenting a ‘nose to tail’ packaging automation project with edible oils specialist KTC. The video, also available online and YouTube, showed Autopack’s approach to challenging packaging applications and the results its approach to total project management delivery for clients.

On the stand was a semi-automatic bucket machine, alongside a SV30-USD Sealer, an A100 with a four-head Mini Weigher, a DV1100 depositor operating with a gated conveyor and a Mini Auger.

“There was so much interest in automation at the show, which gave us an excellent understanding in how the sector is shifting right now,” said Autopack UK sales director Jonathon Stewart. “Businesses are looking to become more efficient in their operations, and our approach can help them. We can enable them to become smarter, faster and more efficient.”

While automation is a major selling point, firms can take initial steps through semi-automating their operation and building up to more complex solutions, as and when they’re needed. At Packaging Innovations & Empack, Autopack gauged the mood among a wide range of visitors, all with bespoke needs.

“This is what we do at Autopack – we provide tailored and integrated packaging line solutions for each customer regardless of their size,” said Stewart. “We have been able to demonstrate our breadth of knowledge at the show. With a tightening labour market and pressure to get products to market quicker, there has never been a better time to automate an operation.”

Autopack’s ability to design and install a fully automated line was clearly demonstrated through its project for KTC. The original brief for the edible oils manufacturer was to fill two bottle formats (0.5litre and 1litre) at 120 bottles per minute. However, the job grew and Autopack automated the entire packing, filling and fulfilment process.

“It reinforces our message that ‘this is what we do’,” added Stewart. “We take complex production challenges and turn them into high performance, fully integrated lines that deliver real, measurable change. We are also meticulous in how we pick our suppliers for each project. Because we are totally independent, we can select the best-in-class technology for the job and bring it together as an integrated project. Performance, fully integrated lines that deliver real, measurable change.”