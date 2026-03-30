Aylward Enterprises highlights custom packaging automation solutions for complex solid-dose applications

Aylward Enterprises, a company in oral solid dose (OSD) packaging automation, highlights its custom packaging automation capabilities, delivering tailored solutions designed to address complex product handling, feeding, and packaging requirements.

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Utilising proprietary feeding and filling technologies, Aylward develops fully integrated systems that enhance efficiency, ensure product integrity, and support high-performance packaging operations across pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and healthcare industries.

Aylward’s Custom Packaging Automation Department specialises in designing and manufacturing equipment for products that present unique challenges, including quick dissolve capsules, softgels, liquigels, fragile formats, and unusual shapes or orientations. By combining advanced engineering with application-specific design, these systems enable consistent, damage-free handling while maintaining precise orientation and accurate placement throughout the packaging process.

Recent projects demonstrate Aylward’s ability to solve complex automation challenges. Custom transfer systems have been developed to move finished blisters from blister machines to thermoformer cartoners at high speeds, ensuring smooth and continuous product flow. A complete index blister feed system was engineered with a specialised die-cut pattern to process an entire matrix at once, supported by a unique seal-registration system to maintain accuracy and alignment. Additional solutions include specialised feeding systems designed to insert lollipop-style sticks into hard candy pain medication with consistent orientation and pressure, incorporating integrated glue application, printing, and vision-based verification.

Further innovations include custom ampoule transfer systems utilising integrated robotic technology to accumulate and position product efficiently, as well as encapsulation equipment capable of inserting up to five tablets into a single capsule. Aylward has also developed pouch feed systems that verify correct product counts prior to insertion, and tube packaging units engineered to handle non-traditional formats, such as triangular tablets placed into round vials using compact feed systems and robotic pick-and-place technology.

Aylward’s expertise extends to micro tablet handling, where precise feeding solutions are required to manage extremely small product sizes while maintaining high fill efficiency and preventing damage. These systems are designed to accommodate demanding production requirements, including high fill counts per cycle and fast operating speeds, all within compact platform footprints.

Through its Custom Packaging Automation capabilities, Aylward Enterprises continues to provide manufacturers with scalable, application-driven solutions that improve throughput, reduce manual intervention, and ensure consistent product quality. Each system is engineered to meet stringent regulatory requirements while delivering the flexibility needed to support evolving packaging demands.