Aylward Enterprises highlights TCM Tablet Counter

Aylward Enterprises highlights the TCM Tablet Counter, engineered to provide 100% count verification and reject-on-the-fly performance for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and healthcare packaging lines.

Designed with patented product counting technology, advanced vision inspection, and quick-change modularity, the TCM offers manufacturers a compact, GMP-ready solution that ensures product accuracy, quality, and compliance across all batch sizes.

At the core of the TCM is an integrated camera system that verifies 100% of product counts while detecting and rejecting chipped, broken, or colour-discrepant tablets in real time, without interrupting production. Its reject-on-the-fly feature enhances efficiency and safeguards batch integrity, while four product contact parts and an open, easy-to-clean design support strict adherence to current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

The system’s tool-less, recipe-driven changeovers streamline high-SKU environments, reducing downtime and simplifying operator training. A customisable, user-friendly HMI with Allen Bradley or Mitsubishi controls ensures seamless operation, while Title 21 CFR Part 11 compliance enables secure data handling and regulatory traceability. The small footprint and modular design make the TCM ideal for facilities seeking to optimize production space without sacrificing throughput or accuracy.

Engineered for versatility and compliance, the TCM Tablet Counter provides manufacturers with a scalable, high-performance solution for modern solid-dose packaging operations. By combining patented counting accuracy, robust inspection, and operator-focused usability, Aylward delivers a next-generation platform that enhances reliability and efficiency across regulated environments.