BCMPA highlights how outsourcing provides the ‘magic ingredient’ for brands at London Packaging Week 2026

The BCMPA, the association for contract manufacturing, packing, fulfilment and logistics, will show how specialist outsourcing partners bring a “touch of magic” to turn promising ideas into practical, scalable and market-ready products when it returns to London Packaging Week at ExceL London on 16-17th September 2026.

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Visitors to stand A64 will be able to meet the BCMPA team and learn how its members support businesses ranging from start-ups and challenger brands to established manufacturers and retailers. Their expertise spans manufacturing, filling, packaging formats and materials, compliance, logistics and scale-up, helping brands combine visual impact with functionality, efficiency and cost-effectiveness. This is across a wide range of product sectors including food, drink, personal care, beauty, luxury, gift packing and ecommerce and fulfilment.

“Getting a product to market is rarely as straightforward as it first appears,” said Emma Verkaik, CEO of the BCMPA. “Behind the finished pack are countless decisions covering manufacturing, filling, materials, compliance, logistics and scalability. The real magic is having an experienced partner who can see the whole journey and help a brand make the right choices at the right time.”