Berry Global to showcase new packaging innovations at Pharmapack

Healthcare will showcase its latest circular advancements at Pharmapack 2025 in Paris, taking place between the 22nd -23rd January 2025.

Expand Berry Global

Attendees will have the opportunity to discover Berry’s latest healthcare products, including the recently launched ClariPPil jars and bottles for OSD. Visitors can also engage with Berry’s experts to learn about its CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) services, which accelerate market entry for healthcare packaging and devices.

ClariPPil bottles are a line of clarified polypropylene (PP) containers for pills and tablets that offer a sustainable alternative to coloured PET bottles. Fully recyclable when paired with Berry’s stock child-resistant and non-child-resistant closures, the coloured bottles significantly reduce environmental impact, with up to a 71% decrease in CO2 emissions compared to traditional ISBM PET bottles and up to an 84% improved moisture barrier protection. They are designed for solid vitamins, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, beauty supplements, and OTC products, meeting the demand for a more sustainable packaging solution without compromising functionality or barrier performance.

Berry’s latest easy-squeeze ophthalmic 10ml bottle has been qualified for use with Aptar Pharma’s Ophthalmic Squeeze Dispenser (OSD), which is a leading solution for preservative-free prescription and over-the-counter products, featuring proven microbiological integrity and supporting preservative-free solutions to treat a wide range of eye conditions such as Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma.