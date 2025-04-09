Berry to showcase its healthcare capabilities at Maghreb Pharma

Berry Global’s presence at this year’s Maghreb Pharma Expo highlights the company’s commitment to supporting growth in emerging healthcare markets across North Africa.

Represented at two stands – Novalpac (F02) and Best Innovation (C04) – Berry will showcase a wide range of pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery solutions. These support effective disease management and positive patient experience through improved dosing accuracy, ease of administration, and medication adherence.

All Berry solutions are supported by the company’s global manufacturing footprint, which delivers quality products, supply reliability, and high-volume output.

The products offered at Maghreb demonstrate Berry’s over 50 years of expertise and experience in areas such as child-resistant and senior-friendly packaging, ophthalmic, nasal, and container platforms, respiratory drug delivery devices, and medical packaging.

Highlights include an extensive choice of Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs), Pressurised Metered Dose Inhalers (pMDIs), digital inhalers and monodose inhalers, notably the RS01 and RS01X digital inhalers with built-in sensors and digital services to track inhaler use and help improve adherence and technique. BerryHaler, also on display, is a dual chamber DPI with a dose counter, designed to provide better patient access to and support the effective delivery of combination drugs; and PneumoHaler is a breath-actuated, multi-dose inhaler with a dose indicator for the effective management of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

In addition, Berry will showcase a range of pharmaceutical packaging solutions designed to enhance safety and usability. These include child-resistant closures such as the SecurPharm CRC for secure medication storage, as well as advanced drug delivery systems, for example the ophthalmic squeeze dropper for precise and controlled dispensing, and the Rispharm bottle and applicator for effective nasal treatments.

“As one of the leaders in patient-centred pharmaceutical pack design, we are committed to supporting the advancement of healthcare access across the globe,” said Stephanie Vitello, key account & regional manager at Berry Global.

“Maghreb Pharma is Africa’s biggest show dedicated to pharmaceutical technologies. We are delighted to be a part of it and to be able to showcase our wide-ranging product portfolio and how we can become a valuable and reliable partner to healthcare professionals.”