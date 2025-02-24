Berry to showcase its packaging solutions at Expo West

Berry Global will demonstrate its market leadership in innovative packaging solutions for natural, organic, and healthy lifestyle products at this year’s Expo West exhibition, being held at the Anaheim Convention Centre, California, USA, from 4th to 7th March.

× Expand Berry Global

On Stand 2497 in Hall C, Berry will present its wide range of patient-centred packs for markets including OTC medicines, vitamins, supplements, and nutraceuticals, which combine ease of use and functionality with circular design.

A major highlight will be the company’s recently launched ClariPPil pill bottle range, a clarified polypropylene (PP) alternative to coloured PET versions that offers significant benefits in areas such as recyclability and improved performance.

ClariPPil bottles are available in green, and light and dark amber, enabling them to meet the requirements of different product types, while custom colours can also be produced on demand.

ClariPPil bottles are all widely recyclable in countries with the appropriate recycling infrastructure in place. In addition, Berry’s new manufacturing technology for the bottle delivers a reduction of up to 71% in carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions compared to the traditional injection stretch blow moulding process for PET bottles.

Alongside these enhanced sustainability benefits, ClariPPil bottles also deliver up to 84% improved moisture ingress protection compared to PET, to ensure extended product integrity and effectiveness.

The bottles are available in 100, 120 and 150cc sizes and feature a universal 38mm neck for compatibility with a range of standard closures, including child-resistant options. As well as the choice of colours, the design includes a wide decoration area for individualised branding.

ClariPPil bottles will be featured alongside Berry’s existing range of pill jars, which are available in a variety of sizes and neck finishes, together with accompanying closures. This extensive choice enables Berry to provide tailored solutions to meet the needs of a wide variety of products and applications, such as vitamins, nutraceuticals, dietary and beauty supplements, and OTC treatments.

“The market for healthy lifestyle products, particularly natural and organic versions, continues to grow, and it essential that brands can source packaging that offers aesthetics and functionality while also supporting our partners’ sustainability commitments,” said Richard Morgan, product line director, Berry Global CPI.

“Expo West provides the perfect opportunity to showcase our 50 years’ experience in the development of innovative packaging, and we look forward to discussing individual customer requirements at the show.”