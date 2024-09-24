Berry to showcase patient-centric drug delivery solutions at CPHI 2024

Berry Global Healthcare will showcase its latest innovations in sustainable pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery solutions at CPHI Milan 2024, including the launch of a new polypropylene (PP) alternative to PET pill jars.

× Expand Berry Global

As a circular leader in patient-centred pharmaceutical design, the Berry stand will emphasise its commitment to enhancing patient outcomes, both through its B Circular range of healthcare packaging to support companies’ sustainability goals, and its ‘Dose Better’ initiative, with a portfolio of products that focus on improving dosing accuracy, ease of administration, and medication adherence.

Attendees will be able to explore standard and bespoke packaging solutions designed to meet the specific needs of patients and healthcare providers across a wide range of health product categories. These include consumer health, inhalation, dermal and body care, ophthalmic, nasal, ear and throat sprays, and drug delivery devices.

Critical to all these solutions is their ability to make taking medication more intuitive and effective, in line with Berry's mission to create packaging that improves the patient experience.

Sustainability is equally critical to Berry’s product development programme, reflecting the growing demand for environmentally responsible packaging solutions within the pharmaceutical industry. One of the highlights of the Berry stand will be the introduction of ClariPPill, a clarified PP alternative to standard PET jars, which has been shortlisted for a 2024 CPHI Pharma Award in the Sustainability category.

ClariPPill is fully recyclable in countries with the appropriate recycling infrastructure in place; reduces carbon emissions compared to a similar bottle made in PET; and offers enhanced product protection, delivering a cost-competitive packaging solution with no compromise on quality or performance.

In addition to these product offerings, Berry Global will demonstrate its fully integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) services. These provide end-to-end solutions from product conceptualisation through manufacturing to final packaging. This service helps ensure speed to market of customised drug delivery products that meet specific customer requirements and evolving healthcare needs.

“CPHI 2024 provides a unique opportunity to showcase how our collaborative approach enables Berry to support our customers in the development of tailored solutions, meeting a significant range of requirements,” said Alan Quemeneur, VP sales, business development and R&D, Berry Global Healthcare.

“These include the introduction of circular products with ISCC+ certified recycled plastic (on a mass balance basis) and also our Bmore circular solutions, to help companies meet their sustainability commitments. Furthermore, through our Dose Better initiative Berry works with our consumer healthcare and pharmaceutical customers in the creation of products that improve adherence, administration and safety for an enhanced patient experience.”