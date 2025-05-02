Cold Chain Technologies expands its curbside recyclable parcel shipper portfolio

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) launches a curbside recyclable parcel shipper portfolio.

Expand Cold Chain Technologies

The CCT TRUEtemp Naturals shipper is a truly curbside recyclable, universal solution that combines robust thermal performance, operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness, all while reinforcing CCT’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in cold chain logistics.

The new product is designed for first-mile, parcel-sized shipments, ensuring temperature-sensitive products stay thermally protected while offering an eco-conscious alternative to traditional packaging. Whether shipping goods from local distribution centres to stores or from manufacturers to distribution hubs, this shipper delivers both performance and sustainability.

Qualified for ISTA 7E RFG profile, the TRUEtemp Naturals Shipper ensures reliable temperature control for up to 48 hours within a range of 2°C - 8°C. Available in extra small, small, medium and large sizes, it offers flexible capacities for a variety of payload needs.

“We’re excited to introduce the CCT TRUEtemp Naturals Shipper as part of our ongoing efforts to make cold chain shipping more sustainable and efficient,” said Chris McLaughlin – senior marketing manager at Cold Chain Technologies. “Our customers asked for a cost-effective, single-use solution that delivers reliable performance and supports environmental goals with materials that are rapidly renewable. This shipper checks all those boxes.”

This product is an ideal fit for industries such as drug sampling programs, wholesale distributors and overnight domestic shipments. It is designed to meet the increasing demand for environmentally responsible solutions without compromising on performance or regulatory compliance.

The CCT TRUEtemp Naturals Shipper builds on the success of CCT’s previous Naturals line, which has been widely trusted by pharmaceutical companies, distributors, specialty pharmacies and other providers. Notably, UVA Health Pharmacy Services recently integrated the CCT Rx Naturals into its supply chain, aiding in the transport of refrigerated, specialty, and controlled room temperature medications to pharmacy locations offering home delivery to patients. This effort alone benefits over 25,000 patients annually and helps divert an estimated 27,000 lbs of packaging from landfills each year.

The entire Naturals family are made from recycled materials, are curbside recyclable, and are OCC-E certified repulpable - meaning they can be transformed into pulp fibre for new paper products.

The launch of the TRUEtemp Naturals (Universal) Shipper aligns with CCT's broader commitment to providing sustainable solutions across the cold chain industry. In addition to this launch, CCT has seen significant growth with its CCT EcoFlex line. As a leading reusable parcel solution, EcoFlex has seen tremendous success in recent years, and a wide adoption to help customers reduce waste and increase efficiency.

CCT’s growth and innovation have been further supported by the addition of Tower Cold Chain’s reusable pallets and small box parcels following their acquisition. This acquisition strengthens CCT’s ability to deliver comprehensive, sustainable packaging solutions, reinforcing its leadership in the cold chain logistics sector.

Supplementing its portfolio of reusable and curbside recyclable solutions, CCT continues to add new functionalities in its Digital Platform, which provide enhanced visibility and monitoring, thereby reducing waste and prevent reshipping.

“Cold Chain Technologies continues to lead the charge in creating solutions that balance high performance with environmental responsibility,” said Ranjeet Banerjee, chief executive officer at Cold Chain Technologies. “With the introduction of the TRUEtemp Naturals Shipper, CCT is setting a new standard for sustainable cold chain shipping.”