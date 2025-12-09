Cold Chain Technologies expands reusable portfolio

Cold Chain Technologies has announced the launch of the EcoFlex 3, an evolution of its shape stable, full-coverage PCM family of EcoFlex reusable shippers.

The range, known for its high-performance and sustainability benefits, allows customers to lease its temperature-controlled parcel shippers, offering a lower-cost-per-use reusable solution which can dramatically reduce storage requirements, whilst offering a fossil fuel use reduction of up to 60.3% versus a standard shipper.

The EcoFlex 3 builds on the capabilities of the existing portfolio with a series of optimisations developed in response to customer feedback. Improvements include the incorporation of the brand’s AirShield technology for dry ice shipments, which strategically controls gas flow in order to prevent super cooling events, and optimises the duration of dry ice shippers by slowing down the sublimation process.

Additionally, an upgraded lid mechanism provides greater robustness and ease of access. The lid of the EcoFlex 3 is connected to the core of the shipper rather than the uppermost vacuum insulated panel (VIP), as in earlier generations. This allows for the addition of dry ice, if required, without moving or touching the payload, and makes shipper pack out and product removal simpler, with less risk of damage to the packaging.

EcoFlex 3 benefits from an improved core wrapping technology that optimises refurbishment and only needs to be done once. This improved process reduces scrap and improves our redeployment time serve our customers’ needs.

In-line with the sustainability goals of the range, the EcoFlex 3 features brand new artwork which highlights that it is intended for reuse. Each unit is available fully conditioned and arrives with pre-printed labels for delivery to customer and then to the CCT reconditioning facility. The shippers are then returned, refurbished and redeployed with the support of digital tracking and assurance program, CCT ReNew. To assist customers in meeting ESG goals, CCT’s reusable dashboard includes a Track Your Landfill Avoidance’ tool, offering users an in-depth view of the benefits of reusables.

Over five million Ecoflex shippers have been deployed to date, making CCT’s the largest reusable fleet on the market and saving 55 million lbs of material from landfill.

David Webber, senior global marketing manager at Cold Chain Technologies, said: “EcoFlex 3 represents a new level of reusable capability for temperature-controlled shipping, offering a robust thermal packaging solution which minimises the need for payload interference, simplifies packing and unpacking and enhances our reusable program.

“The purpose of the range is to provide customers with solutions which minimise waste and CO2 emissions, optimise packaging and freight processes, and manage thermal, mechanical and regulatory risk. EcoFlex 3 delivers all of this alongside cost and space-saving efficiencies, making it the ideal choice for those working in highly regulated industries that are looking to meet sustainability goals without compromising on quality.”

EcoFlex 3 is available in four sizes and four temperature ranges, with further products expected to be announced in 2026.