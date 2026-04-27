Colorcon launches all-in-one closure system

Colorcon has announced the launch of OneLock, an all-in-one closure system designed to simplify packaging and production, while delivering consistent moisture protection.

OneLock integrates a desiccant directly into the closure, eliminating the need for a separate desiccant canister or packet. By combining multiple packaging components into one, easy-to-use solution, OneLock was designed to help pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers streamline their filling operations by reducing packaging complexity.

OneLock supports reliable moisture control to protect moisture sensitive solid oral dosage forms throughout their full lifecycle, extending shelf life and product efficacy. Additionally, the closure reduces the risk of missing or loose desiccants, offering greater confidence in package integrity from production through to patient use.

“OneLock is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to solving real-world challenges for our global customers,” said Dave Bain, Vice President—Functional Packaging at Colorcon. “By simplifying the packaging process, OneLock was designed to help customers operate more efficiently while safeguarding product quality.”

OneLock is compatible with a range of SP 400 bottles and is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing filling lines, helping manufacturers adopt the closure solution with minimal production disruption. The closure system also includes a tamper evident disk and a child resistant push-andturn system, further supporting packaging innovation that balances performance and patient safety.

With the launch of OneLock, Colorcon is proud to expand its portfolio of controlled atmosphere packaging solutions that address the evolving needs of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers worldwide.