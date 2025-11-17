elm-plastic develops bioplastic pipette

elm-plastic, a German manufacturer of dosing aids and primary pharmaceutical packaging, has brought to market the first commercially available bioplastic pipette for use in pharmaceuticals and healthcare.

Development partners are the materials manufacturer Biovox and the German subsidiary of the international plastics distributor Ultrapolymers. This globally unique product meets common regulatory requirements and is available for immediate delivery. It was launched at the CPHI international pharmaceutical trade fair in Frankfurt am Main from 28 to 30th October.

Medical grade biopolymer

Instead of the fossil-based plastics commonly used in pipettes, elm-plastic uses MedEco bioplastics from Biovox for its Bio-Pipette, which is already today designed to meet future regulatory requirements. These polymers are either 100% based on polylactic acid (PLA) or 95% based on bio-based polyethylene (PE) and are approved for use in the medical sector. Compared to existing pipettes made of polyethylene or polypropylene, this step enables a 113% reduction in the CO2 footprint (cradle to gate). In this way, the manufacturer is supporting the pharmaceutical industry's efforts to achieve a sustainable future.

MedEco Bio-Compounds are intended for use in medical and laboratory technology. They are available with a wide range of properties, are compliant with ISO 10993, and can be sterilised using EO/radiation and SCC. Thanks to their excellent environmental performance, they are an important building block for a sustainable circular economy.

Biovox's MedEco PLA is particularly well-suited to producing dimensionally stable injection-moulded parts with a non-slip surface. Thanks to its high rigidity and strength, applications with low wall thickness can be realised, reducing material consumption. Additionally, its processability at low temperatures enables significant energy savings compared to fossil-based plastics.

Bundled medical and pharmaceutical expertise

The Bio-Pipette was developed through a strategic collaboration between the product manufacturer, the material producer, and the German distributor. elm-plastic, a specialist in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and medical products, is responsible for the product-specific design, manufacturing, and regulatory compliance. Biovox developed and manufactures the innovative MedEco medical-grade bioplastic compounds, while Ultrapolymers Deutschland provided initial consulting services for material selection and processing up to the start of series production.

With sustainability, combined with pharmaceutical-grade quality and marketability, the partners jointly support companies in achieving their Scope 3 targets for reducing indirect greenhouse gas emissions, implementing compliance requirements in practice, and thus contributing to a sustainable future.