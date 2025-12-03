ELMACH highlights WKH-100 Intermittent Cartoner

ELMACH, a provider of solid-dose packaging technologies, highlights the WKH-100 Intermittent Motion Horizontal Cartoner, engineered for reliable and versatile cartoning applications across the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

× Expand ELMACH

Designed to accommodate a wide range of packaging needs, the WKH-100 combines servo-driven precision, modular construction, and user-friendly operation in a compact footprint that meets the rigorous demands of regulated production environments.

The WKH-100 is equipped to handle bottles, blisters, tubes, and other solid-dose formats, providing manufacturers with high flexibility for diverse product portfolios. Its intelligent in built pre-breaking carton erection system ensures consistent carton opening, while mechanical transfer and product insertion guarantee stable operation and accurate placement at high speeds. A leaflet folding and insertion unit integrates seamlessly, supporting the strict informational requirements of pharmaceutical packaging.

With a fully enclosed balcony-type design and GMP-compliant construction, the system ensures hygienic operation and straightforward cleaning. Operators benefit from a recipe-driven, touchscreen HMI that enables fast product changeovers, minimises downtime, and reduces training time. Servo-based controls at critical workstations deliver precise motion control and repeatable performance, ensuring high-quality output while maintaining mechanical simplicity for ease of maintenance.

The WKH-100 supports batch coding, embossing, and inkjet printing, enhancing traceability and regulatory compliance. Designed for secure downstream integration, it connects seamlessly with blister lines and other upstream equipment, allowing manufacturers to scale operations efficiently. Its compact footprint makes it ideal for facilities where floor space is at a premium, while its modular construction ensures adaptability for future upgrades and new product requirements.