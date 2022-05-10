EMP rebrands to reflect custom packaging solutions

The former Erie Molded Plastics and its EMP Closures division are rebranding as a single entity Erie Molded Packaging (EMP), to better reflect its diverse capabilities to provide a line of standard caps and closures as well as custom packaging solutions.

The rebranding effort coincides with the company investing over $4 million in new equipment over the past two years designed to facilitate recent and continued growth while maintaining their lead times. EMP has added four new injection moulding machines, two new high speed in-process lining machines, new stacking/packaging automation, and tooling for two new standard cap sizes. Complementing the new equipment are new senior managers in quality, manufacturing, sales and customer service.

A family-owned and operated business that has been servicing customers for more than 40 years, EMP has remained successful by innovating to meet market demands and staying connected to the needs of its customers. EMP uses high cavitation stack-moulds and in-process lining along with process control in order to achieve highly efficient automated production cells.

"We felt the time was right to introduce a new name that better represents the capabilities we bring to the market," stated Tom Tredway, president of Erie Molded Packaging. "Our business has tripled in the past five years and we are committed to supporting both our OE and distributor customers. This investment in new machinery and people will enable us to keep our commitment to delivering high quality, competitively priced parts with the industry’s best lead times and customer service.”

Part of Erie Molded Packaging’s growth over the last several years is due to their EMP Rapid Response program which features quick turn quotes and the industry's most competitive lead times. Customers using the company's online Quick Quote program will receive pricing and an estimated delivery schedule right away. EMP's high-speed in-process lining equipment allows them to add a variety of liner materials to their caps and closures. Currently, approximately 90% of their standard closures include liners. In addition, EMP Closures offers flexible order quantities and stocking programs to better accommodate their customers' scheduling requirements.