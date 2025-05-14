Enflex to showcase PH-28 at Pharmintech 2025

Enflex, a brand under Volpak, a Coesia company, specialising in packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, will be presenting the new Enflex PH-28 at Pharmintech 2025.

This packaging solution is engineered to meet the strict requirements of the pharmaceutical industry. Volpak will be featured at Pharmintech alongside its sister Coesia companies: FlexLink, GF and HAPA.

Strong growth in the European pharmaceutical packaging market

The European pharmaceutical packaging market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. In 2023, the market was valued at $31.7 billion and is projected to reach $56.9 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2024 to 2033. An increasing focus on patient safety, stringent regulatory compliance, and a growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions is fuelling this expansion. The need for advanced drug delivery systems has also contributed to this market growth, prompting pharmaceutical companies to seek innovative packaging technologies that enhance product protection, extend shelf life, and improve supply chain efficiency.

PH-28: Advanced precision and regulatory compliance

The new PH-28 exemplifies Enflex's (a brand under the Coesia company Volpak) commitment to delivering innovative and reliable packaging solutions. Engineered for precise dosing of fine hygroscopic pharmaceutical powders, as well as handling liquids, tablets, and pellets, the PH-28 features a specialised dust extraction system to maintain a contaminant-free packaging environment. This feature is particularly essential when handling potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), ensuring both product integrity and operator safety.

Fully compliant with 21 CFR Part 11 regulations, the PH-28 meets the industry's highest standards for electronic records and signatures, making it ideal for pharmaceutical manufacturers requiring robust data integrity and traceability. The machine is also designed to integrate seamlessly with Track & Trace systems, OCR/OCV cameras, and barcode scanners, ensuring compliance with global serialisation regulations aimed at preventing counterfeiting and ensuring patient safety. Additionally, the PH-28 is compatible with recyclable mono-materials, supporting pharmaceutical companies in their shift toward eco-friendly packaging solutions without compromising on product protection or performance.

“The PH-28 is a prime example of how we listen to our customers and respond to their genuine needs. Today, pharmaceutical manufacturers seek precision, compliance, and more sustainable options. With our brand Enflex, we focus on developing reliable technologies that support these goals and help companies enhance both quality and efficiency,” said Alain Zijlstra, CEO of Volpak.

Enflex’s technologies for pharmaceutical packaging

With its brand Enflex, Volpak has developed a suite of advanced technologies tailored to the unique demands of the pharmaceutical industry, ensuring compliance, efficiency, and reliability in packaging operations. Enflex technologies (HFFS, stick packs, VML and Cartoners) offer a fully integrated process that forms, fills, and seals pouches in a single cycle, reducing handling steps and minimising contamination risks. The PH-28 is equipped with an advanced pouch opening system that guarantees precise filling, eliminating spillage and cross-contamination - an essential feature for applications involving fine powders, granules, or liquid medications.

Designed with pharmaceutical-grade components and built to meet Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), the PH-28 incorporates high-precision dosing systems to ensure accurate and repeatable filling, reducing product waste and optimising production efficiency. To further support manufacturers, Enflex’s machinery is designed for seamless integration with vision inspection systems, ensuring 100% quality control by detecting defects such as incorrect fill levels, misaligned seals, and label errors.

Sustainability and digital innovation in packaging

Sustainability is another key focus of Enflex’s technological advancements. The PH-28 is engineered to operate with fully recyclable and environmentally friendly materials. Enflex collaborates closely with pharmaceutical companies to test and validate sustainable packaging films through its dedicated PouchLab facility, where innovative materials are assessed in real production environments. This approach allows manufacturers to transition toward greener packaging solutions while maintaining the highest levels of product safety and performance.

Beyond its hardware capabilities, with its brand Enflex, Volpak supports pharmaceutical manufacturers with cutting-edge digital solutions designed to enhance machine performance and operational efficiency. The PH-28 is equipped with remote monitoring and predictive maintenance capabilities, allowing real-time diagnostics and reducing unplanned downtime. Smart HMI interfaces enable quick and easy format changeovers, ensuring adaptability for different product types and packaging configurations. These digital advancements contribute to reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) while maximising overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). Finally, it features the latest version of the “Optimate”, Coesia smart and intuitive HMI, also providing low operating and maintenance costs

Commitment to innovation and sustainability

Enflex's participation in Pharmintech 2025 underscores its dedication to providing cutting-edge packaging solutions that address the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry. As regulations become more stringent and sustainability takes centere stage, the PH-28 represents the next generation of pharmaceutical packaging—offering precision, compliance, and efficiency in a single, state-of-the-art solution. By combining advanced dosing accuracy, integrated quality control features, and eco-friendly packaging capabilities, Enflex continues to support pharmaceutical manufacturers in their mission to deliver safe, high-quality products to patients worldwide.