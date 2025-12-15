Ensera launches as new brand identity for SteriPack

SteriPack, a global contract design and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, has announced its trading name change to Ensera, signalling a strategic shift in its identity and service offering.

Ensera represents the company’s evolution into a global partner providing industry-leading expertise in medical device design and manufacturing, and final assembly and secondary packing for pharmaceuticals and drug-device combination products. Alongside this transformation, its design consultancies, HS Design and Kinneir Dufort, will now trade under a unified name: Ensera Design.

“Changing our trading name to Ensera reflects our enhanced service offering, global reach and the broader, bolder role we play in today’s healthcare ecosystem,” said Jason Anderson, CEO of Ensera. “From tackling design-to-manufacture gaps to enabling faster, smarter delivery of combination products and medical devices, we’re building a business ready for the future and committed to helping our customers improve patient lives through better health outcomes.”

For more than 30 years, SteriPack has supported the world’s leading pharmaceutical and medical device businesses with cleanroom manufacturing services. But with rising industry demands - including decentralised care, the rapid growth in biologics and biosimilars, greater supply chain resilience and increased focus on patient-centric design - the company recognised the need to evolve.

Ensera connects new and next generation product design with cleanroom contract manufacturing, assembly and packing services, helping innovators move from idea to market-ready product and commercial ramp-up with greater speed and precision.

Its services now include:

Design and product development

Design for manufacture

Device component manufacture

Manual to automated device assembly

Cleaning and rinsing of primary components

Sterile barrier system packing and kitting

Secondary packing of pharmaceuticals and combination products

Labeling, serialization and aggregation

Sterilization management

Supply chain, cold chain and regulatory support

“Our customers came to us with the same challenges time and time again – shorter, more agile and flexible supply chains, low-to-medium volume requirements often with a high SKU mix, and complex or customised device manufacturing and assembly needs to deliver innovative new standards of care to market,” said Anderson. “Now, with more integrated capabilities, we’re removing these barriers and helping pharma and medical device industry leaders reach point of care providers faster.”

Ensera Design is an international healthcare-focused design consultancy formed through the integration of US-based HS Design and UK-based Kinneir Dufort. Together, they bring decades of complementary, award-winning expertise in user experience, human factors, product development and design-for-manufacture, underpinned by a deep understanding of the quality standards and regulations governing healthcare product provision.

Operating across both sides of the Atlantic, Ensera Design partners with established pharmaceutical, MedTech and consumer health companies and start-ups to deliver safe, high-performance, market-ready devices and digital solutions destined for commercial success - with the added benefit of integrated manufacturing capabilities through the wider Ensera Group.

“Every product we collaborate on with our customers is ultimately about a person,” added Anderson. “That’s why we’ve built a design consultancy that combines deep user insight, technical rigour and manufacturing know-how to bring better healthcare solutions to life.”

With available and expanding capacity across the United States, Europe and Southeast Asia, and ongoing investment in facilities, infrastructure and capabilities, Ensera is positioned to support the next generation of healthcare innovation.

This transformation offers clients deeper collaboration, broader expertise and streamlined access to Ensera’s full suite of design and manufacturing capabilities.

“We’re not just solving design and manufacturing challenges, we’re helping shape the future of healthcare,” said Anderson. “Our new names, Ensera and Ensera Design, reflect our commitment to fresh thinking, exceptional execution and long-term partnership.”