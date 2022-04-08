Essentra Packaging & Crane Currency announce partnership for pharmaceutical applications

Essentra Packaging announce a partnership agreement with Crane Currency, to develop a range of security features for the pharmaceutical industry.

Essentra Packaging offer solutions for secondary packaging, enhanced with a portfolio of multi-layered, overt & covert security technologies, based on years of experience in the pharmaceutical industries. Crane oversees the development of overt security features that protect some of the world’s banknotes from counterfeiting, including the US $100 bill.

The incentive for criminals to counterfeit drugs and high-value personal care products has never been higher. Security features that combat fraud are becoming more important as producers look to labeling that, not only protect the products and reputation of their companies, but demonstrate their commitment to the well-being of their customers. Achieving these dual goals poses a challenge for packaging and security feature producers as the commoditisation of ‘holographic’ features today neither counter the threat posed by criminals, nor distinguish branded products as being truly and unambiguously secured.

Essentra Packaging uses in-house packaging design and R&D centres to fast-track product solutions from concept to launch, that are optimised to the packing line capabilities of its customers. Crane products features design and integration, leveraging knowledge of micro-optics and public security. Like Essentra Packaging, Crane’s in-house Design Team provides customers with secure labels that put simulation beyond the reach of counterfeits, and provide consumers with customised visual effects that are both attractive and fast to authenticate.

“A common misconception in the packaging industry is that serialisation alone addresses the growing problem of counterfeit goods. The need for highly secure, overt solutions that enable consumers, patients, and healthcare professionals to authenticate goods quickly and intuitively is growing,” said Tiffany Overstreet, innovation & sustainability director at Essentra Packaging.

"Crane Authentication has nearly two decades of experience in the development and delivery of overt security features. Crane is delighted to partner with Essentra Packaging to provide security solutions for some of the most recognised and valuable brands in pharmaceutical and personal care products sector,” said Sam Keayes, president, Crane Currency.

“Our strategy is to offer next generation packaging, label and leaflet solutions driving value for our customers. This agreement with Crane is a perfect illustration of this strategy, enabling us to include the leading anti-counterfeiting micro-optic technology in our products and offer the best solution to our customers” said Kamal Taneja, managing director, Essentra Packaging.