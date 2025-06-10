Evertis selects Honeywell Aclar tech to enhance pharma packaging

Honeywell has announced that Evertis, a producer of film for packaging, has selected Aclar film to be used by its Evercare pharmaceutical brand.

Evertis’ selection of Aclar films will help ensure that patients around the world receive the life-saving medications they need in secure packaging while supporting the industry’s efforts to shift toward recyclable solutions.

Honeywell Aclar film is a medical grade material that can be used for both rigid and flexible packaging solutions. It helps protect the efficacy of prescription and over the counter (OTC) medication by providing the best moisture barrier polymer available for drug stability. This can help extend shelf life and reduce waste in the pharmaceutical industry. Further, unique technical production methods make it easy to separate and recycle Aclar films.

Evertis, through its Evercare brand, will use Aclar to develop medical-grade polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging materials. PET packaging is widely used in various industries due to its lightweight and versatile nature. By using Aclar films in its PET packaging, Evertis can optimise manufacturing processes, reduce production costs and provide new packaging options for the industry.

“We are thrilled to partner with Honeywell to advance the next generation of pharmaceutical packaging. By combining Evertis’ superior PET film and lamination expertise with Honeywell’s unique Aclar barrier technology, we are now able to offer the pharmaceutical industry premium PET-based films with outstanding thermoforming, sealing, and optical properties - while also meeting sustainability credentials,” said Casimiro Sacchetti, CSO of Evertis Americas.

“Honeywell developed Aclar barrier films to help empower our partners in the pharmaceutical industry to develop high-quality packaging materials that meet rigorous standards required in healthcare,” said Jeff Dormo, president of Sustainability and Decarbonisation, Honeywell Energy and Sustainability Solutions. “Aclar has been safely used in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 50 years, and Evertis’ selection of Aclar films supports our shared mission to help promote the safe and effective packaging of life-saving drugs, ultimately improving patient outcomes.”

Honeywell will work with Evertis to help support the design, development and launch of new packaging materials. The PET products are expected to be on the market in 2025.

Honeywell’s Advanced Materials business will be renamed Solstice Advanced Materials after a tax-free spin-off to shareholders, expected to take place by early 2026. The new company will be based in Morris Plains, New Jersey. The independent company will specialise in chemicals and materials, offering leading technologies in premier brands including refrigerants, liquid blowing agents, medical and pharmaceutical packaging and semiconductor components.