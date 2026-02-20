Faller Packaging expands its portfolio

With its PrePackaging Service, Faller Packaging supports pharmaceutical manufacturers throughout the entire product life cycle.

The company has now strategically expanded its portfolio: in addition to pre-assembled solutions, it now offers a broad range of services relating to secondary packaging.

Even in the early stages of a product, packaging must comply with all regulatory requirements. At market launch, every single day counts, as rapid availability determines how quickly patients can benefit and how swiftly development costs can be amortised. At the same time, demand during this phase is often difficult to forecast. Faller Packaging supports pharmaceutical manufacturers from Clinical Trial Phase III through to serial production with its PrePackaging Service. As a specialist in folding cartons, leaflets, labels and combination products from a single source, the company develops customised, machine-compatible carton packaging for all parenterals and various dosage forms such as vials, syringes, pens, medical devices or combination products. These solutions can be used for both small and large volumes without requiring changes to design or processes. Depending on requirements, the packaging is produced manually, semi-automatically or fully automatically. As volumes increase, processes can be adjusted seamlessly.

Combining, bundling, assembling and more

Among the new services now offered as part of the PrePackaging Service is the combination of different packaging components – for example equipping folding cartons with leaflets or labels. The packaging specialist also reliably undertakes the bundling of two or more leaflets, the assembling of folding cartons and special gluing processes for small and medium print runs. The PrePackaging team also manages additional steps such as weighing and coding, labelling, banding and bundling, manual assembly operations, display assembly, logistics services and serialisation."With the expanded PrePackaging Service, we not only deliver the pre-configured product but, if required, also take over key steps in secondary packaging,” explains Michael Nemeth, Director PrePackaging at Faller Packaging. “This enables pharmaceutical manufacturers to bridge capacity bottlenecks and ultimately only need to insert their medicinal product into the packaging.”

Fast and reliable support

The PrePackaging Service and the extended service offering integrate seamlessly into customers’ value chains. Faller Packaging therefore provides pharmaceutical manufacturers with a reliable back-up solution in the event of capacity bottlenecks – whether due to machine downtime or a lack of personnel, expertise or equipment. Typical application scenarios include new product launches, clinical trials, periods of high capacity utilisation or projects aimed at creating a more sustainable supply chain through consolidated packaging and logistics processes.

The Faller Packaging portfolio is complemented by the SeamlessPackaging Service. In collaboration with the machine manufacturer Schubert-Pharma, Faller Packaging implements packaging processes ranging from manual to fully automated – precisely tailored, scalable and future-proof.