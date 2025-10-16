Gerresheimer presents specialised primary packaging solutions at CPHI

Gerresheimer, a system and solution provider, will present its portfolio of specialised primary packaging solutions, including closures and accessories, as well as drug delivery devices at this year’s CPHI in Frankfurt, Germany, from 28-30th October.

× Expand Shutterstock r.classen Messe Frankfurt

The focus is on the EZ-fill Smart RTF/RTU platform for ready-to-fill (RTF) injection vials, as well as the Gx Elite RTF syringes and cartridges that ensure the highest quality and protection for sensitive biopharmaceuticals. The portfolio is complemented by COP vials (Cyclic Olefin Polymer) and syringes that safely protect sensitive active ingredients, such as mRNA therapeutics, even during cryogenic storage, down to - 80°C. With patient-friendly autoinjector Gx Inbeneo and the on-body drug delivery device Gx InPuls, Gerresheimer supports the trend toward home self-treatment. Gx InPuls is the on-body device platform used for SQ Innovation's Lasix ONYU combination product. Lasix ONYU received market approval from the FDA in October.

"The share of biopharmaceuticals in new approvals is growing, clearly demonstrating the increasing demand for innovative therapies," explains Bertrand Jannon global senior vice president key account management bei Gerresheimer. "With our high-value systems and solutions, pharmaceutical companies can ensure that these sensitive active ingredients are stored safely and administered precisely."

Conference highlights at the Packaging Innovation Theatre

Gerresheimer experts will provide in-depth insights on current industry topics during specialist presentations at CPHI.

Precision Meets Performance: Gx Elite Syringes for Biologics

28th October, 2:00 – 2:25 p.m.

Packaging Innovation Theatre, Hall 8

Speaker: Maximilian Vogl

EZFill Smart: Driving Understanding of Primary Packaging and RTU Process Impacts on Drug Product Processing.

29th October, 3:00 – 3:25 p.m.

Packaging Innovation Theatre, Hall 8

Speaker: Holger Krenz

Unlocking RTU Potential: A Collaborative Advancement Towards Scalable, Flexible Fill-Finish

30th October, 12:50 – 1:15 p.m.

Hall 8, Booth 8.0J60 in the Product & Device Solution area

Speakers: Holger Krenz, Gerresheimer & Fabio Bertacchini, Stevanato Group