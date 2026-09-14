groninger at PACK EXPO International 2026 in Chicago

At PACK EXPO, groninger will demonstrate how decades of fill-finish expertise, extensive capabilities in secondary processing, and a strong lifecycle services portfolio come together to create an end-to-end solution approach.

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“Our core expertise clearly lies in the filling and closing of pharmaceutical liquids. At the same time, we have seen for years that customers are increasingly looking for integrated solutions that extend beyond individual process steps,” says Dirk Schuster, vice president of Global Sales Pharma. “This is where our broad portfolio and deep process understanding allow us to create real value.”

As a featured exhibit at its booth, groninger is showcasing an SMKE Assembly Line. The system exemplifies the company's expertise, particularly in pharmaceutical downstream processing, while also highlighting the integrated, end-to-end solution approach that groninger pursues today.

Designed to handle all common prefilled disposable syringes made of glass or plastic, the machine can be seamlessly integrated into existing production environments. By combining multiple processing steps within a single solution, it enables manufacturers to streamline their operations while maintaining the highest standards of quality and process reliability.

“Not every innovation can be brought to a trade show in the form of steel and machinery,” says Schuster. “Many of our latest developments will accompany us to Chicago in digital form. These include advanced high-performance systems for pharmaceutical manufacturing, new technologies for processing prefilled syringes and vials, and concepts that seamlessly combine automation, flexibility, and process reliability.”

The requirements for pharmaceutical manufacturing systems have evolved significantly in recent years. Growing levels of automation, increasing expectations regarding quality and data integrity, and regulatory requirements such as EU GMP Annex 1 continue to shape the industry. Particularly in aseptic production environments, greater emphasis is being placed on closed processes, automated operations, and comprehensive contamination control.

At the same time, pharmaceutical manufacturers are seeking shorter project timelines, fewer interfaces, and seamless integration across all production stages. As a result, turnkey concepts and holistic system solutions are becoming increasingly important.

“Today, many pharmaceutical companies take a much broader view of their production lines,” confirms Philipp Hauser, managing director of groninger USA. “The focus is on minimizing risk and ensuring a truly integrated approach,” Schuster and Hauser agree.

The demand for holistic solutions is not limited to production itself. For many pharmaceutical manufacturers, the entire lifecycle of a production system is becoming increasingly important. New regulatory requirements, highly sensitive products, and changing manufacturing needs often make it necessary to adapt and further develop existing systems. This is where groninger Lifecycle Solutions come into play.

“The success of a project is no longer determined solely by a machine's technical specifications,” says Hauser. “Equally important is the question of how reliably a system can perform over many years of operation.”

How easily can a system be adapted to new requirements and regulations? How quickly is support available when needed? How long will spare and format parts remain available?

“These are the questions that concern our customers alongside the regulatory demands they face every day,” Hauser adds.

The direction of the industry is clear: the market is no longer looking solely for high-performance standalone machines, but for integrated solutions that deliver value throughout the entire lifecycle. At PACK EXPO, groninger will demonstrate what such an approach looks like in practice.