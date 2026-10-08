Hapman to unveil new conveying solution at PACK EXPO 2026

Hapman will exhibit at PACK EXPO 2026, taking place 18-21st October, in Chicago, Illinois. Attendees are invited to visit Hapman at Booth LU-7258 to explore the Bulk Bag Filler, Helix Flexible Screw Conveyor, Bulk Bag Unloader, and CablePro Tubular Drag Conveyor.

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Expanding its conveying lineup, Hapman will unveil a new conveying solution at PACK EXPO developed for applications where cleanability, product integrity and simplified maintenance are critical. The new system will provide food and pharmaceutical manufacturers with another option for demanding material handling applications

The CablePro Tubular Drag Conveyor is designed for the gentle, clean, and efficient transport of delicate products. Featuring FDA-approved components and polished stainless steel tubing, CablePro helps maintain product integrity while supporting the stringent sanitation requirements of food and beverage operations.

Also featured at the booth, the Helix Flexible Screw Conveyor with the HiLo option and integral dust collection is a versatile material handling solution for bulk material transport, batching, and blending. The conveyor accommodates powders, granules, crystals, flakes, and pellets, using a helical screw that rotates inside a fixed tube to efficiently convey materials from point A to point B.

Hapman's Bulk Bag Unloader is engineered to support efficient, safe, and reliable bulk material handling. The unit accommodates a range of bag sizes through adjustable frames and lifting mechanisms. Integrated dust collection and sealed discharge systems help maintain a cleaner work environment, while powered flow aids promote smooth discharge for materials prone to bridging, clumping, or sticking. Automated controls support consistent flow rates and accuracy, and the unit's modular design allows it to integrate into existing operations.

Building on more than 80 years of excellence in bulk material handling, Hapman continues to develop conveying solutions around the changing needs of modern processing operations. Attendees are invited to visit Booth LU-7258 at PACK EXPO International 2026 to explore Hapman's latest solutions and discuss their specific ingredient handling, sanitation, and process automation challenges with the Hapman team.