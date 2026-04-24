HERMA showcases label solutions at interpack 2026

Labels today are expected to save resources, make procurement more economical and also fulfil specific functions. At Interpack, HERMA will show how these requirements can be met with tailored label solutions at two different locations.

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In Hall 8B, Stand C27, HERMA will present solutions for more sustainable, more economical and at the same time highly functional label applications. In addition, HERMA will also be present in Hall 16, Stand D72-3, as part of the Packaging Valley joint stand, where it will showcase label solutions for sensitive applications in pharma, cosmetics and healthcare.

“Today, labels have to do far more than simply convey information,” says Sven Pleier, key account manager for the pharma and chemicals sectors at HERMA. “What is needed are solutions that save material and costs, can be sourced flexibly and at the same time reliably meet even demanding requirements in terms of durability, safety and variable marking.”

Label more sustainably, benefit economically One focus of HERMA’s presence in Hall 8B, Stand C27, is HERMA InNo-Liner material for shipping and logistics labels. It requires neither silicone nor liner, helping to reduce waste significantly. At the same time, it also improves cost-effectiveness. Application and activation of the linerless label material are handled by the HERMES QL, an applicator developed by HERMA’s co-operation partner cab specifically for HERMA InNo-Liner. The HERMA portfolio also includes classic linerless labels made from thermal paper, thus covering the entire spectrum of modern linerless applications.

Hazardous goods labels even in very small quantities In hazardous goods labelling as well, HERMA consistently pursues the goal of combining sustainability and cost-effectiveness. To offer sophisticated hazardous goods labels economically and in a resource-efficient way even in very small quantities, HERMA works together with BOXLAB Services. HERMA is responsible for developing and producing suitable labels on the basis of its extensive expertise in adhesives and materials. BOXLAB Services is responsible for converting and logistics, in many cases starting from quantities as low as one. This also applies, for example, to labels that need to be seawater-resistant in accordance with British Standard 5609, Sections 2 and 3. For this purpose, HERMA offers a broad range of materials specifically developed for the labelling of transport containers carrying hazardous goods.

Procure roll labels quickly and transparently HERMA will also demonstrate how small and medium-sized quantities of roll labels for a wide range of industries can be configured individually, quickly and cost-effectively using its online label configurator. Properties, number of versions and quantity can be entered with real-time price display and without hidden costs. Shape, size, winding and print are freely selectable and immediately visible. Highly automated processes and production exclusively on state-of-the-art digital presses enable attractive prices and delivery within just a few days. A free print data check provides additional reassurance.

In addition: specialised solutions for sensitive applications HERMA is also present in Hall 16, Stand D72-3. There, the focus is on label solutions for sensitive applications in pharma, cosmetics and healthcare. These include film-based labels that can be variably printed directly using UV lasers. The specially developed PE films react to UV light with a colour change in the material itself. This creates a permanent mark without the need for ink or ribbons. The marking is smudge-proof and scratch-resistant, resistant to disinfectants, alcohol and grease, and remains stable even at low temperatures. This makes these labels particularly suitable for variable data such as batch numbers, expiry dates or Data Matrix codes.

Another focus is on tamper-evident labels for reliable first-opening indication. Here, HERMA uses flexible, conformable PE or PP films that are also suitable for small radii and corner-wrap labelling. The adhesive used is extremely resistant to water, solvents and hot air. This makes it possible to create tamper-evident packaging solutions without the need for elaborate special materials or new folding-carton designs. “What is always crucial is the interaction of material, adhesive, printing process and reliable application in the line,” emphasises Marc Trapp, head of sales industrial labels at HERMA.

“HERMA offers two advantages here: we develop our self-adhesive materials ourselves, and we are a leader in application technology – something visitors can experience at a stand where HERMA labelling machines will also be demonstrating their expertise in pharma and cosmetics.”