Hugo Beck to launch new sleeve wrapper for sustainable transport packaging at interpack

Hugo Beck, a manufacturer of horizontal film and paper packaging machines, will unveil a brand new machine solution at interpack 2026 at stand A74 in hall 11: the compact sleeve wrapper paper S for sustainable transport and secondary packaging in paper.

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As the packaging industry continues to seek practical alternatives to plastic shrink film and excessive cardboard, the new paper S enables a tight kraft paper wrap with or without tray, providing a secure and resource-conscious transport packaging solution across a range of industries, including FMCG producers and retail-ready packaging operations.

The launch of the new sleeve wrapping solution further expands Hugo Beck’s growing portfolio of sustainable paper packaging technologies – now with a focus on transport packaging applications. This reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to developing machine concepts that support reduced material consumption without compromising product and transport safety or operational efficiency.

The paper S has been developed as a compact operator and maintenance friendly sleeve wrapping system that can be installed inline within existing production lines or operated as a standalone solution. Its space-saving design makes it suitable for facilities with limited floor space.

The machine wraps products in or without a tray in kraft paper with overlap and optimised hot-melt gluing to ensure a tight and stable pack. This creates bundles for secure transport and handling, helping manufacturers transition away from shrink film or cardboard systems while maintaining product stability throughout the supply chain.

In addition to cost savings on material, the paper S enables energy savings compared to heat-based shrink wrapping processes. Optional add-ons such as digital printing units, labelling systems or additional automation components can be integrated to tailor the machine to specific customer requirements.

The paper packaging solution has been developed in close collaboration with Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, to ensure reliable processing and a well-matched interaction between paper substrate and machine technology. Therefore, the new sleeve wrapper will be running with Mondi’s Ad/Vantage StretchWrap paper of only 70 gsm on the Hugo Beck stand A74 in hall 11.

Combined with its very low weight, this uncoated kraft paper offers high puncture resistance and stretch characteristics, which lead to an exceptional tensile energy absorption, while being industrially compostable and recyclable in conventional paper streams.

Visitors to interpack are invited to see live demonstrations of the new sleeve wrapper on the Hugo Beck stand and discuss with the experts on site the company’s comprehensive machine portfolio for sustainable film and paper packaging.

"This introduction of the paper S in close collaboration with Mondi as a holistic solution represents a logical next step in our sustainable packaging strategy," said Jonas Beck, managing director at Hugo Beck. "It builds on our continuous development of paper packaging technologies over recent years. Following the launch of the paper X series targeting multiple industries together with dedicated e-commerce packaging solutions, we have steadily expanded our sustainable offering alongside our established film-based solutions. Our aim is always to support our clients to meet evolving market and regulatory demands in terms of increased sustainability. With the paper S sleeve wrapper we are offering a practical solution for reducing plastic usage and minimising cardboard consumption in transport packaging while maintaining the reliability and performance our clients expect from our technology."