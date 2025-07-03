Hydropac bolsters R&D firepower as pharma cold chain demand surges

Temperature-controlled packaging specialist Hydropac has announced the appointment of Kimon Konakoglou as head of research & development, to support the company’s continued expansion of capabilities in the fast-growing pharmaceutical logistics sector.

The move comes at a critical time for the pharmaceutical cold chain, with rising global demand for temperature-sensitive biologics, vaccines, and personalised medicines placing new pressures on packaging suppliers to deliver precise, reliable, and sustainable solutions.

Hydropac is responding to this shift with significant investment in its people, product innovation, and operational infrastructure.

Kimon boasts a Masters in Material Science and Engineering and was selected by Hydropac for his robust methodical investigative and evaluation processes. Known for his precision engineering mindset and problem-solving expertise, Kimon will lead the enhancement of Hydropac’s pharma portfolio, focusing on the creation of sustainable, rigorously tested solutions for temperature-critical pharmaceutical products.

“Our pharma clients demand absolute confidence in the performance and compliance of their packaging,” said Colin Rowland, Managing Director at Hydropac. “Kimon’s appointment signals our commitment to setting new benchmarks in the industry, underpinned by innovation, scientific rigor, and operational excellence.”

"Ensuring the safe and effective delivery of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals is a critical challenge," added Colin. "With Kimon leading our R&D efforts, we're committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the highest standards of the pharmaceutical industry."

In parallel, Hydropac is continuing to expand its broader product line for food, meal prep, and ecommerce markets, and has recently introduced new shift patterns to support increased demand.

Hydropac’s innovation roadmap includes the introduction of new pharma-focused packaging products in the coming months. While details remain under wraps, the business has confirmed the range will be supported by a “no detail too small” development ethos and rigorous regulatory testing.