IWK introduces machine to produce 100% cardboard blister packaging

IWK Packaging Systems has introduced to the North American market a machine that produces fully cardboard blisters – including both the base card and blister itself.

× Expand IWK Packaging Systems

The IWK CABLIblue 870 Blister System features an innovative “card-to-card” blister technology in which both the cardboard blister and its backing are not only securely sealed but comprise the same material. The result is a robust packaging solution that is 100% recyclable in paperboard streams – a premium selling point as companies continue to embrace sustainability.

Featuring a modular design easily reconfigured to suit various blister shapes and sizes, the IWK CABLIblue 870 can produce as many as 22 large-capacity blister packages per minute. The system is suitable for a wide array of applications, including products in medical technology, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, DIY articles and other non-food items.

The IWK CABLIblue 870 leans into the assertive push toward fibre-based packaging, which reduces reliance on single-use plastics. As a packaging material, cardboard enjoys a well-established, near-universal recycling stream. IWK’s expertise in handling cardboard as a packaging material ensures smooth transitions from plastic to cardboard blisters.

The CABLIblue 870 also is highly ergonomic. Its user-friendly design includes easily accessible operating stations, while tool-free changeover limits downtime between product runs. The unit’s transport pallet – which is expandable for compatibility with both manual and automatic feeding processes – can be adjusted with a simple “click and tighten” motion, and sensors inform operators when the pallet is in locked position. In any setup, precise positioning places transport pallets under work stations, free of any extraneous devices.