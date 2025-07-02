Keystone Folding Box partners with Med-Con Technologies

Keystone Folding Box Co., a provider of paperboard packaging solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Med-Con Technologies, a global provider of clinical trial adherence technology solutions.

The collaboration enhances Keystone’s Key-Pak child-resistant blister cards by integrating them with Med-Con’s medication adherence prompting and monitoring application, transforming the packaging into an interactive real-time adherence data solution for clinical trials.

Key-Pak has been a packaging format trusted by pharma companies during phase II and III clinical studies. The Key-Pak wallet card helps improve patient compliance and simplify medication management. Used across global clinical trials for over a decade, its intuitive, calendar-based design is both patient-friendly and compliant with child-resistant regulations in the U.S. and other markets.

The latest enhancement adds a digital layer: each Key-Pak blister card includes a unique 2D data matrix barcode, either printed on the clinical label or printed directly on the package. Trial participants use the Med-Con app to scan the barcode, verifying their dose and automatically logging the event to a secure cloud server. This real-time data collection ensures accuracy and improves trial integrity by reducing reliance on self-reporting and manual pill counts. If a scan is missed, reminders are sent to the patient, and if they fail to comply the study staff is alerted.

This solution does not rely on any integrated electronics or embedded components, making it an "affordable, scalable option" for clinical trials. Without additional hardware or smart devices, sponsors and study coordinators gain immediate access to adherence data, allowing them to identify dosing deviations early and intervene when necessary.

The Med-Con app further supports participant compliance by sending daily dose reminders and alerts via customisable push notifications. Patients can confirm medication intake quickly via a barcode scan, leveraging the phone’s camera, creating a seamless user experience that supports better adherence. That app is customisable for different protocols and works in any language.

Sponsors have provided positive feedback and testimonials indicating that this solution is capable of reducing adherence errors and improving the consistency of collected data. It represents a high-impact advancement in trial oversight and engagement with patients.

Importantly, the upgraded Key-Pak offers these capabilities at a fraction of the cost of electronic packaging or ingestible sensor technologies, making digital adherence tracking accessible without straining trial budgets. This innovation aligns with increasing FDA interest in digital adherence tools for enhancing data quality and patient safety in clinical trials.