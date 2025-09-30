Keystone Folding Box unveils senior friendly blister pack

With 1 in 5 seniors struggling to open traditional medication packaging, Keystone Folding Box introduces Key-Pak Plus.

This addition to the Key-Pak line combines senior-friendly accessibility with the highest U.S. child-resistant rating (F=1) in a sleek carton-and-blister format. Tested under U.S. protocols (16 CFR 1700.20), Key-Pak Plus earned top marks for non-reclosable CR designs and a 100% pass rate in senior-friendly testing, aligning with global accessibility standards like ISO 17480 (guidelines for packaging usable by all, including those with limited dexterity).

Designed for oral solid dose (OSD) medications, Key-Pak Plus supports both thermoformed and cold-formed blisters, offering a cost-efficient solution that enhances patient adherence and protects medication integrity. Its intuitive push-through indicators (visual cues for correct dispensing) and guided dispensing mechanism (a structured path for blister removal) help reduce dosing errors, improving safety and treatment success for seniors. It’s ideal for clinical trials, physician samples, and commercial packaging for brand and generic drugs.

“Key-Pak Plus empowers seniors to manage their medications with confidence while keeping children safe,” said Ward Smith, spokesperson for Keystone Folding Box. “It’s a game-changer for manufacturers seeking safe, accessible, and efficient packaging that meets global standards.”