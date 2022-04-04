Körber recognised with two awards

Körber, provider of a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) for the pharma, biotech and cell & gene therapy industries, was honoured for its Werum PAS-X MES and PAS-X Packaging solutions in two different award categories at the Annual Biologics Manufacturing Asia conference.

The company received: “Best Bioprocessing Supplier Award: Automation – Software” and “Best Vaccine Solution Provider Award – Packaging”.

The Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards recognise bioprocessing technology organisations that promote biomanufacturing excellence and feature latest advancements in technology and best practices in manufacturing. The software experts of Körber Business Area Pharma received the award for their market-leading Werum PAS-X MES software, which is developed in strict accordance with legal requirements such as FDA 21 CFR Part 211 and Part 11, EU GMP and GAMP 5 guidelines, and helps digitise all production processes, increase product quality and efficiency as well as reduce time to market.

Rajesh Vedak, president software India at Körber Business Area Pharma, said: “We are humbled and privileged to receive the important recognition ‘Best Bioprocessing Supplier Award: Automation – Software’ for the fourth consecutive year. Most of all, I sincerely thank our customers – winning this award would not have been possible without your trust in us and our software solutions. We always strive to deliver solutions and services that best address your daily challenges in pharma manufacturing and are committed to support our ever-growing customer base in India and globally.”

Teerapong Cheepchol, president software Asia at Körber Business Area Pharma, said: “We are truly honoured to be also awarded with ‘Best Vaccine Solution Provider Award – Packaging’ for Covid-19 vaccines, which has become essential during the global pandemic. Our customers and many companies globally are under high pressure to deliver vaccines and advanced biological therapies to prevent and treat the coronavirus outbreak. We at Körber Business Area Pharma are proud to be part of the solution in the fight against Covid-19 with our pharma portfolio. As a reliable solutions partner, we will continue to deliver innovative solutions and support our customers in the life sciences industry.”

The award ceremony was held virtually, along with the 9th Annual Biologics Manufacturing Asia and the 6th Annual Biologistics World Asia with more than 1,000 representatives from Asia’s top biopharmas, vaccine manufacturers and biologics companies.