Meet The Company: IMA Group

IMA PHARMA stands as an All-In-One partner for the processing and packaging of pharmaceutical products, combining a high technological profile with the ability to deliver tailor-made solutions that meet even the most complex market demands.

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Its strength lies in a highly specialised structure composed of three divisions: IMA Active (Solid Dose Solutions), IMA Life (Aseptic Processing & Freeze Drying Solutions), and IMA Safe (Packaging Solutions). By covering the entire production line, IMA PHARMA enables seamless integration across all phases of the process, where true innovation emerges from the interaction of each single element.

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Within the IMA Active portfolio, DOMINA represents a significant step forward in tablet manufacturing, offering a modular technological platform designed to meet the evolving needs of Pharma 4.0. Engineered for maximum flexibility, DOMINA allows manufacturers to configure the optimal setup for any powder and tablet type, thanks to its plug-and-play architecture. This enables smooth transitions between mono- and bilayer production, even when processing difficult or hard-to-compress formulations.

At the core of DOMINA’s performance are advanced technological solutions such as the patented Dynamicam, a smart, self‑adjusting loading cam that adapts in real time, and the Preforma compaction cam, which enhances powder de-aeration and reduces the risk of defects like lamination and capping.

DOMINA integrates advanced automation, adaptive diagnostics and the Kortex MAX HMI system, ensuring data integrity, cybersecurity and predictive analytics. Thanks to a rotating arm integrated within the machine, turret changeover can be accomplished in a matter of minutes through a servo-assisted and fully guided HMI procedure, eliminating the risk of operator errors. This combination of flexibility, process control and digital intelligence allows pharmaceutical manufacturers to quickly adapt to changing production requirements while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency.