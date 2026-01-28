Mettler-Toledo to showcase product inspection innovations at Interpack

At Interpack 2026, Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection (Hall 11 Stand A60) will demonstrate how manufacturers can inspect every product with confidence, protect brands and profits, and comply with evolving regulatory requirements, under the theme “Inspect. Protect. Comply.”

Visitors from the food, pharmaceutical and packaging industries will see firsthand how advanced product inspection technologies, intelligent software and global service support work together to help manufacturers manage contamination risks, verify product and packaging integrity, and maintain consistent compliance across increasingly complex production environments.

Inspection solutions across Critical Control Points

A major highlight on the Mettler-Toledo stand at Interpack 2026 is the global debut of the new M50 R-Series metal detector. Designed as the next generation of metal detection, the M50 R-Series delivers improved detection sensitivity and is engineered to increase productivity while simplifying compliance in modern production environments. The M50 R-Series is set to become the leading solution in the Mettler-Toledo metal detection portfolio elevating the legacy of the Profile and Profile Advantage models.

Alongside the M50 R-Series, Mettler-Toledo will present a broad portfolio of inspection technologies designed to support manufacturers from incoming goods through to final packed product.

X-ray inspection will be a key focus on the Mettler-Toledo stand, including the first-ever European showcase of the X3 Bulk Series at Interpack 2026. Developed specifically for unpackaged, loose-flow and bulk products on conveyors, the X3 Series supports reliable foreign-body detection in challenging bulk handling environments, helping manufacturers maintain inspection performance while improving efficiency and throughput.

In addition, visitors will be able to explore the X2 and X6 Series x-ray inspection systems, which together provide a comprehensive portfolio for inspecting packaged products across a wide range of formats, line speeds and application requirements. The combined x-ray offering demonstrates how scalable inspection solutions can be deployed across different production stages to support product quality, brand protection and regulatory compliance.

Checkweighing will be represented by the C35 high-performance checkweigher, which will be demonstrated for both food and pharmaceutical applications. Advancements in the C35 has enabled the checkweigher to reach new performance levels, accommodating line speeds of more than 800 packs per minute, even in highly demanding applications.

Designed for accuracy, reliability and ease of integration, the C35 supports precise weight control at high throughput, helping manufacturers reduce product giveaway, identify under-fills, and maintain compliance with weights and measures regulations. Its flexibility makes it suitable for a wide range of production environments, from high-speed food packaging lines to highly regulated pharmaceutical operations where consistency and documentation are critical.

Combination inspection solutions will also feature prominently at Interpack, with Mettler-Toledo highlighting its new-generation Combination Systems, including both CM and CX configurations. These integrated solutions combine metal detection or x-ray inspection with high-performance checkweighing in a single system, enabling manufacturers to reduce footprint, simplify line integration and streamline quality control processes.

Depending on application requirements, combination systems can also integrate additional inspection capabilities, such as label inspection, supporting manufacturers with 2-in-1 or even 3-in-1 inspection strategies. By consolidating multiple product inspection technologies into a single solution, combination systems help reduce complexity, improve operational efficiency and maintain consistent inspection performance across the line.

Together, these technologies support physical contamination detection, product and package integrity checks, weight control and label inspection. They help manufacturers reduce waste, minimise costly errors and maintain consistent product quality.

Connected data and compliance with ProdX

Another key spotlight for food manufacturers will be ProdX, the data management software that connects product inspection devices across the line into a single, centralised view. ProdX collects inspection results in real time, automates data capture and traceability, and helps food manufacturers strengthen digitalisation, documentation and food‑safety compliance across their operations.

By standardising record‑keeping and providing clear, audit‑ready reports, ProdX helps food manufacturers substantiate compliance, streamline audits and maintain control of product quality in both food and packaging applications, while saving time on manual checks. Automated workflows, fewer paper records and faster investigations can also reduce operational costs and support more secure handling of quality and compliance data.

Real‑time visibility of inspection performance enables production teams to react quickly to emerging issues, minimise waste and keep lines running efficiently, taking product inspection processes to the next level in terms of control and insight. On the stand, visitors will be able to see ProdX connected to 25 devices including a continuous loop. ProdX can also be experienced using an immersive VR presentation, utilising headsets to explore how the software links to metal detection, x‑ray and checkweighing technologies.

Lifecycle support through global service

Inspection performance does not stop at installation. The global service offering from Mettler-Toledo will also be highlighted at Interpack, demonstrating how preventive maintenance, performance verification and local technical support help manufacturers maintain uptime and extend equipment life.

Visitors can meet service experts to discuss their individual requirements and explore how Mettler-Toledo can locally support manufacturers with a worldwide network of trained service technicians. Mettler-Toledo supports customers throughout the full lifecycle of their inspection systems, helping production teams stay resilient in the face of rising costs and regulatory pressure.

“Manufacturers are under growing pressure to maintain product integrity and safety while managing rising costs and meeting increasingly complex compliance requirements,” said Daniela Verhaeg, communications manager. “At Interpack, we are demonstrating how our latest inspection solutions, combined with monitoring software and lifecycle service support, help customers inspect every product with confidence, protect their profits and operations and comply with industry requirements more easily. This reflects our ongoing commitment to evolving our portfolio in line with real production challenges.”