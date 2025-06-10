MG America introduces modular tray forming & loading machine

MG America, the U.S. subsidiary of MG2 of Bologna, Italy and a supplier of processing and packaging equipment, has introduced a modular tray forming and loading machinery line representing the next generation of its proven GTF60 platform.

The company’s GTF60 Flexi provides premium modularity and versatility in a compact, balcony-style design while still producing up to 240 cartons/trays per minute. 

Operating as many as four indexes simultaneously, the GTF60 Flexi is fully servomotor-controlled, and its user-friendly design allows for ultra-fast changeovers, easy cleaning and streamlined maintenance. True to its name, the GTF60 Flexi can accommodate a broad range of desired box sizes, from a minimum of 80x34x40mm to a maximum of 280x250x150mm. This makes the machine suitable for packaging products in a wide array of sectors, including pharmaceutical, medical devices, nutritional, food, confectionary, and general consumer products. 

The GTF60 Flexi was engineered for maximum flexibility and adaptability. It is available as a standalone module or in a multi-module configuration to support complex collating and loading sequences involving multiple components. This modular approach is seamlessly enabled by B&R Industrial Automation’s proprietary ACOPOStrak variable pitch indexing system, which allows for fully customisable tray movement and indexing profiles. 

The GTF60 Flexi can be equipped with a wide range of collating and loading configurations – from economical gantry-style pick-and-place systems to fully integrated, multi-axis robotic modules designed for high-speed, complex loading applications. The machine is supported by the company’s robust nationwide service, parts, and project management capabilities. 

“Increasingly, the key to end-of-line packaging across various sectors is modularity that doesn’t sacrifice performance or speed,” said Claudio Radossi, president of MG America. “Considering this, the new GTF60 Flexi is a natural successor to our proven GTF60 tray forming and loading platform, maintaining exemplary precision and throughput levels while enhancing sought-after flexibility amid an ever-shifting manufacturing landscape.” 