Nexus Packaging commences building of new storage facility

Nexus Packaging have commenced building an additional 10,000 square feet of storage at its site in Glasgow.

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This building, along with a reconfiguration of existing warehouse, will allow the company to store a further 50 full trailer loads of finished goods and add to our blow moulding machine bank.

Manufacturing director, Charles Wagner said: “As the utilisation of our machines increases, and in particular with custom tools and pigments, we must increase our finished goods stock levels to help our customers react to sudden increases in demand. It also enables longer production runs on each design and maximises machine efficiencies. Our sales and logistics team work extremely hard to forecast customer demand and reduce lead times, but it is always easier when we hold healthy stocks of custom bottles.”

Building completion is scheduled for the end of April and will enable the company to load up to five trailers at a time.